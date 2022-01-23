Shaq Consoles Sulking Boy in Supermarket, Buys Him Shoes and Coat

Former NBA star-turned-rapper Shaquille O’ Neal is winning hearts online after his kind gesture to a little boy at a store. Recently Shaq saw a boy sulking around the checkout line in a supermarket. Seeing the boy upset he enquired about his sadness. The little boy couldn’t hold back his tears and explained that he did not listen to his father and it made his father angry. The NBA player told the little boy, “go give your dad a hug and tell him you’re sorry.” In an Instagram post by the boy said: “I did just that as he lectured me about listening to my parents.”

Here is the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zion Lazae Seaton (@zdawg_3)

Thereafter the basketball player asked why he didn’t get shoes today. The boy responded “ My parents just came to get me a coat. Neal then said, “let’s go pick out some shoes.” As per the Instagram post by the boy, the sports star not only bought two pairs of shoes for him but also paid for his coat and some socks his father got. In addition, the veteran player also took time to watch the boy’s basketball practice video and told him that he is a “beast point guard”. In response, the boy expressed his happiness by saying that he hopes to become an NBA one day.

In an another incident, Neal had decided to pay for the engagement ring of this young man who was still finalising the deal at a Zales store in McDonough, Georgia. This sweet gesture of Neal was captured on camera by an employee of the store and the video is now earning praise all over. In the clip, Neal could be seen walking up to the cash counter and handing his card to pay for the bill of the engagement ring of the young man who initially was hesitant to take the offer. However, Neal assures him comfortable and says, “don’t worry about it I’ll take care of it.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.