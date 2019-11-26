Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Sharad Pawar is the 'Real Gangster': Social Media in Frenzy After Another Twist in Maharashtra

The current scenario between the Shiv Sena, the Congress, BJP and the NCP can arguably be called the biggest political showdown in the country.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:November 26, 2019, 5:25 PM IST
Sharad Pawar is the 'Real Gangster': Social Media in Frenzy After Another Twist in Maharashtra
The current scenario between the Shiv Sena, the Congress, BJP and the NCP can arguably be called the biggest political showdown in the country.

If you have been following the bedlam in Maharashtra these past few days, you'll probably agree that the current scenario between the Shiv Sena, the Congress, BJP and the NCP can arguably be called the biggest political showdown in the country.

On November 23, a handful of NCP leaders under the leadership of Ajit Pawar formed an alliance with the BJP and helped Devendra Fadnavis form government in Maharashtra in the early hours of the morning. As expected, this did not sit well with the Sena, the NCP and the Congress who filed a petition with the Supreme Court challenging Governor Koshiyari's decision.

On Tuesday, the "maha" drama intensified with the Supreme Court ordering an immediate floor test in the Maharashtra assembly on November 27. Meanwhile, what really plagued everyone was Ajit Pawar's whereabouts. The Pawar nephew had been missing in action since he was appointed Deputy CM.

Serving the nation another bolt out of the blue, Ajit Pawar announced his resignation in the afternoon, which immediately fuelled rumours that Fadnavis too might be stepping down.

In a press conference, Fadnavis stated that without Ajit Pawar's support, the BJP lacked majority and would not be able to form government in Maharashtra. And as you may already be knowing by now, he stepped down as CM for the second time in eighteen days.

All of this has naturally left everyone in a flurry and absolutely confounded.

Indians are so baffled by the scenario in the state right now that memes seem to be the only way to express their inability to deal with the gazillion twists that political drama seems to throw at them.

While some claimed that the "Chanakya" or the true mastermind behind the move is NCP supremo Sharad Pawar himself, others expressed complete bewilderment at the manner in which tables are being turned and backs are being stabbed in the name of politics.



