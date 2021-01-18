News18 Logo

Shardul Thakur Cheering on After Siraj's Maiden Five-wicket Haul at Gabba is a Viral Photo Worth Framing
Shardul Thakur Cheering on After Siraj's Maiden Five-wicket Haul at Gabba is a Viral Photo Worth Framing

Both Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur were eying their maiden fifer in the Test match cricket at the Gabba against Australia on Monday when the former ended up with the historic five-wicket haul.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

Indian pacers Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj were both in the race for their historic maiden Test fifer on the fourth day of the final Test at Gabba against Australia as the duo ran through the entire Aussie batting order with an exception of David Warner's wicket scalped by Washington Sundar.

With only one wicket to go to end Australia's second innings on Monday, Siraj eventually ended up picking his first five-wicket haul in the Tests when tailender Josh Hazlewood chipped one of the deliveries to the third man region. Thakur, who had four wickets in his kitty in the second innings of Australia, was stationed at the position and pouched the catch comfortably before breaking into celebrations.

While Thakur finished the business with 4-61, Siraj's impressive bowling figures at the Gabba read 5-73.

As Siraj lead the team off the field by raising the cherry to the crowd, the memorable moment for the youngster was made even more special by Thakur who was seen following him with a beaming smile on his face.

The image from the wholesome incident showing one youngster pumping up the another on such a huge stage soon went viral on microblogging site Twitter.

"No jealousy just pure appreciation in the eyes of his teammate who was competing with him for 5 wickets. This is beautiful

Siraj and thakur our heros," quipped one cricket lover.

Meanwhile, rain halted India's run chase towards the third and final session of the day in Brisbane. With 4-0 on the scoreboard, India need 324 to clinch the series currently poised at 1-1.


