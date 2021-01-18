Shardul Thakur Cheering on After Siraj's Maiden Five-wicket Haul at Gabba is a Viral Photo Worth Framing

Indian pacers Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj were both in the race for their historic maiden Test fifer on the fourth day of the final Test at Gabba against Australia as the duo ran through the entire Aussie batting order with an exception of David Warner's wicket scalped by Washington Sundar.

With only one wicket to go to end Australia's second innings on Monday, Siraj eventually ended up picking his first five-wicket haul in the Tests when tailender Josh Hazlewood chipped one of the deliveries to the third man region. Thakur, who had four wickets in his kitty in the second innings of Australia, was stationed at the position and pouched the catch comfortably before breaking into celebrations.

While Thakur finished the business with 4-61, Siraj's impressive bowling figures at the Gabba read 5-73.

Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur share nine wickets between them as Australia are all out for 294.The hosts have set India a target of 328.#AUSvIND ⏩ https://t.co/oDTm209M8z pic.twitter.com/fv0fIxL7CQ — ICC (@ICC) January 18, 2021

As Siraj lead the team off the field by raising the cherry to the crowd, the memorable moment for the youngster was made even more special by Thakur who was seen following him with a beaming smile on his face.

The image from the wholesome incident showing one youngster pumping up the another on such a huge stage soon went viral on microblogging site Twitter.

"No jealousy just pure appreciation in the eyes of his teammate who was competing with him for 5 wickets. This is beautiful

Siraj and thakur our heros," quipped one cricket lover.

An image that is testament to the spirit in this Indian squad. Both Shardul Thakur and Mohd Siraj were eyeing the final wicket to complete their maiden 5-wicket haul in test cricket.Finally, Siraj gets the wicket and Shardul applauds him with a beaming smile :)#AUSvsIND pic.twitter.com/Tdxbcjlnsf — Zucker Doctor (@DoctorLFC) January 18, 2021

Siraj leading with Thakur who just missed a fifer himself cheering him on with a broad smile. This team ❤️Also, I know people are going to harp on his batting failures but I'll talk about how brilliant Rahane has been with limited resources, especially in this Test. pic.twitter.com/y3wFwlx6HC — RandomCricketPhotos&Videos (@RandomCricketP1) January 18, 2021

Meanwhile, rain halted India's run chase towards the third and final session of the day in Brisbane. With 4-0 on the scoreboard, India need 324 to clinch the series currently poised at 1-1.