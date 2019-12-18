Shardul Thakur Replaces Shivam Dube in Second ODI and Indian Cricket Fans are up in Arms

As pacer Shardul Thakur replaced all-rounder Shivam Dube in the second ODI contest between India and West Indies in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, cricket fans seemed to be divided on the change.

During the second T20I match against Windies in Thiruvananthapuram, Indian skipper Virat Kohli had given up his position and sent youngster Dube to take control.

The 26-year-old cricketer used the opportunity and piled up 54 runs, pushing India's score to a formidable total of 170/7 in the designated 20 overs.

Fast forward to Wednesday's ODI, #ShardulThakur trended on the social media platform as many users vent their displeasure over the move.

How does Shardul Thakur strengthen batting? — Alagappan V (@IndianMourinho) December 18, 2019

* Indian team announces Shardul Thakur in the playing 11 *West Indies players : pic.twitter.com/wCvQd3ZJNo — Sir Yuzvendra (parody) (@SirYuzvendra) December 18, 2019

Huge setback for Shivam Dube early in his career as he has been replaced by Shardul Thakur in the Playing XI. #INDvWI — Shubh AggarWall (@shubh_chintak) December 18, 2019

Shardul Thakur in, wow is his he a Bumrah, Kohli should have played Chahal who can bowl during power play, at least Khaleed Ahmed would pick wickets, good to see Kohli under pressure this series, it was easy cake walk wins for him with Bumrah #INDvsWI — Shiva (@shivabelieves) December 18, 2019

I want a life like Shardul Thakur. Plays for one of most successful IPL teams despite being bang average and finds a place in the Indian National team without any efforts.#INDvWI — - (@FourOverthrows) December 18, 2019

Meanwhile, put in to bat first by Kieron Pollard, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul both smashed glorious tons. While Sharma brought up his 28th ODI century in 107 balls, Rahul reached his third ton in 102 deliveries.

