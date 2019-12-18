Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Shardul Thakur Replaces Shivam Dube in Second ODI and Indian Cricket Fans are up in Arms

Shivam Dube had piled up 54 runs and pushed India's score to a decent total of 170/7 in the second T20I played in Thiruvananthapuram.

News18.com

Updated:December 18, 2019, 4:29 PM IST
Shardul Thakur Replaces Shivam Dube in Second ODI and Indian Cricket Fans are up in Arms
File image Hindi News18.

As pacer Shardul Thakur replaced all-rounder Shivam Dube in the second ODI contest between India and West Indies in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, cricket fans seemed to be divided on the change.

During the second T20I match against Windies in Thiruvananthapuram, Indian skipper Virat Kohli had given up his position and sent youngster Dube to take control.

The 26-year-old cricketer used the opportunity and piled up 54 runs, pushing India's score to a formidable total of 170/7 in the designated 20 overs.

Fast forward to Wednesday's ODI, #ShardulThakur trended on the social media platform as many users vent their displeasure over the move.

Meanwhile, put in to bat first by Kieron Pollard, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul both smashed glorious tons. While Sharma brought up his 28th ODI century in 107 balls, Rahul reached his third ton in 102 deliveries.

You can catch the live updates here.

