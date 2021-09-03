CHANGE LANGUAGE
Shardul Thakur's Fearless Fifty Brings the Cricket Fans and Memes Alive on Twitter

Shardul Thakur's stunning counter-attack helped India post a score of 191 in their first innings against England at The Oval. (Twitter screengrab)

India were tottering at 117-6 in their first innings against England when Shardul Thakur walked in and took charge.

When it seemed to be going all south for Team India, all-rounder Shardul Thakur took the matters into his own hands to deliver a blazing yet handy knock against England on Day 1 of the Fourth Test at The Oval on Thursday. Coming in when the visitors were tottering at 117-6, Thakur not only scored runs but he scored them fast. The recalled all-rounder Thakur, who had not played since suffering a hamstring injury during the drawn series opener at Trent Bridge, smacked 3 maximums and 7 boundaries in his 57 (36) before being undone by Chris Woakes. In the end, Thakur was the only batsman alongside Virat Kohli (50) to touch the half-century mark, thereby taking India to 191.

Watching Thakur’s heroics after a forgetful day of yet another batting collapse, cricket fans from India thronged to social media with praises and memes.

Thakur’s half-century surpassed England great Ian Botham’s 32-ball fifty against New Zealand, also at the Oval, in 1986 as the quickest in a Test in England. Notably, this was Thakur’s fourth match at this level.

Later on, Jasprit Bumrah struck twice before Umesh Yadav got the important wicket of Joe Root as England went to stumps 53 for 3.

first published:September 03, 2021, 08:53 IST