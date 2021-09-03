Shardul Thakur's Fearless Fifty Brings the Cricket Fans and Memes Alive on Twitter

When it seemed to be going all south for Team India, all-rounder Shardul Thakur took the matters into his own hands to deliver a blazing yet handy knock against England on Day 1 of the Fourth Test at The Oval on Thursday. Coming in when the visitors were tottering at 117-6, Thakur not only scored runs but he scored them fast. The recalled all-rounder Thakur, who had not played since suffering a hamstring injury during the drawn series opener at Trent Bridge, smacked 3 maximums and 7 boundaries in his 57 (36) before being undone by Chris Woakes. In the end, Thakur was the only batsman alongside Virat Kohli (50) to touch the half-century mark, thereby taking India to 191.

Watching Thakur’s heroics after a forgetful day of yet another batting collapse, cricket fans from India thronged to social media with praises and memes.

Shardul Thakur Shardul Thakur For India For CSK pic.twitter.com/zSXFgJfSSo— Imabzkhan™ (@MSDhoniRules) September 2, 2021

Lord shardul they said very well said! ❤ pic.twitter.com/0TqV2p3nse— shaurya Gupta (@shaurya_610) September 2, 2021

Let's frame Shardul Thakur's perfect straight drive. pic.twitter.com/Xq2ApCOfbQ— Aumbeti Roydo (@aumbetiroydo) September 2, 2021

Hum toh aap ko bowler samaj rahe the aap tho Warrior nikley🙌💥Lord Shardul#Shardulthakur #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/oKVv6wIkCF — Soumen (@IamSoumenbiswal) September 2, 2021

Thakur’s half-century surpassed England great Ian Botham’s 32-ball fifty against New Zealand, also at the Oval, in 1986 as the quickest in a Test in England. Notably, this was Thakur’s fourth match at this level.

Later on, Jasprit Bumrah struck twice before Umesh Yadav got the important wicket of Joe Root as England went to stumps 53 for 3.

