'Share OTP': Assam Police Want You to Trick Online Scammers With Baba Sehgal Twist

Mumbai and Pune Police are known for sharing creative posts on social media to convey important messages for the safety of citizens. However, this time it is Assam Police who have taken up a task to alert us all about online scammers. The department decided to use Baba Sehgal to push their case.

In what comes as the latest public service announcement (PSA), Sehgal can be seen rapping incoherently as a reply when someone asks for the one-time password (OTP). “Scammers ko kardo tum confuse; OTP share karne se kar do refuse,” the police force wrote with a hashtag.

It further added, “#ThinkBeforeYouShare” and tagged the rapper.

Rap hai ya phir koi rhyme hai!

OTP dene se hota cyber crime hai!!#ThinkBeforeYouShare @OnlyBabaSehgal https://t.co/bZrQnqrnY1 — Hardi Singh (@HardiSpeaks) July 5, 2022

ADGP of Assam Police also shared the creative post. “Rap hai ya phir koi rhyme hai! OTP dene se hota cyber crime hai!! (It is either rap or a rhyme! giving OTP is cyber crime),” senior IPS officer Hardi Singh wrote. The video has managed to garner over 6K views. “What i learnt from the incident is, we need to create enough employment opportunity for the youth & provide counselling to prevent them getting derailed from life & take bad decisions. Professional skill development programs has a vital role to play,” commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Never share otp.”

Before this, Mumbai police were doing rounds on the internet as a video showed Mumbai police band ‘Khaki Studio’ performing its brand-new melodious instrumental cover of the famous Egyptian song Ya Mustafa. In the video, the members can be seen playing the clarinet, saxophone, trumpet, and flute, among other instruments. ‘Ya Mustafa’, is a well-known multilingual song from Egypt, composed by famous Egyptian Musician Mohamed Fawzi to feature in an Egyptian movie, and which has then been recorded in many different languages for its unique and catchy tunes. Several different versions, including parodies, have been recorded. The song first became popular in Europe with the help of singer Bob Azzam, who released it in 1960 in France,” read the description of the video.

Netizens are left mesmerised after watching the performance. “I salute really you all police officers thank you so much sir for peace and humanity .proud to be Indian. JAI HIND,” wrote a person in the comment section. Another person wrote, “Superb performance, Dil khush ho gaya itna accha music sunkar.”

