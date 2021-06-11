Sharib Hashmi Changed His Twitter DP and 'Family Man 2' Fans Had the Same 'JK' Joke

Manoj Bajpayee led series ‘The Family Man’ season 2 recently released and has become an instant hit among Indian audiences. The series which focuses on the life of Srikant Tiwari (played by Bajpayee) shows what the life of a middle-class member of the secret service in India (NIA) is like. Srikant, the protagonist has one more person on screen who mirrors him in many ways, and sometimes stands out as a foil. One of the major highlights of The Family Man series has been the funny equation Srikant shares with JK Talpade played by Sharib Hashmi. From casually hanging at vada pav stalls to risking their lives during tactical missions, their humour and chemistry seems to be on point, every time.

Family Man 2 showed an independent story arc of Talpade being played out, and in the last few episodes (spoiler alert) had everyone praying he survives the ordeal. Hashmi who won several praises for bringing Talpade to life in the second season, recently changed his profile photo on Twitter, complete with donning new sunglasses.

Fans of the show, couldn’t help but compare his new look to JK Talpade, and everyone had the same joke on it.

Soon after the second season debuted on the web, reports confirmed that there is a third season in the making. A source close to the development informed the portal that Srikant Tiwari, JK, and his colleagues will reunite again on a new mission. According to the post-credit scenes of season 2, the upcoming one will be set in the Covid times. The report further revealed that Srikant will not be fighting with the invisible virus, but he will be tackling the Chinese troops.

The creators of the series, through the lockdown last year, teamed up with their digital partner Amazon and together decided to take the franchise a step ahead by setting it in the Covid times.

