Sharing is Caring: Zoo Keeper Feeds Worm to Chameleon from his Mouth in Wholesome Video

A video of a chameleon picking up a worm from the zoo keeper’s lips is making rounds on the Internet. The fascinating clip has been shared by a person named Jay Brewer. From the video, it is clear that Jay works at a zoo. The footage begins with an aquamarine chameleon being seated at its spot and Jay placing a worm of the same colour on his lips. As soon as this happens, the reptile is seen pushing forward its tongue to take in its food from the man’s lips. The entire event takes place in less than a fraction of a second leaving many Internet users blown away. Towards the end of the clip, the man is heard saying, ‘Sharing is caring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Brewer (@jayprehistoricpets)

Some of the comments on the Instagram Reels read, “Can u do that in slow-mo!!”, “You both are looking brothers”, “Hahahahhaha omg this is so awesome”, “That was a fast kiss”, “Sharing is caring! I love the chameleon’s colour”. A person also shared his personal experience of keeping a chameleon. He wrote, “Happy Sunday. I used to have a veiled chameleon. He was very nice but sometimes he would hiss.” Another mentioned how he had done something similar with his snake. He said, “I did that with a mouse hanging from its tail with my snake.” Till now, the viral video has garnered over 66 thousand likes and more than 500 comments.

Chameleons are basically distinctive and highly specialized clade of Old World lizards. There are over 200 species of Chameleons that exist across the world. One can spot them in a range of colours. Interestingly, some of these reptiles have the ability to change their colour under certain conditions and circumstances. They are usually found in warm habitats ranging from rainforests to deserts.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here