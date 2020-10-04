BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData

 Live score

News18 »
1-MIN READ

Sharjah Students Pay Eco-friendly Tribute to Gandhiji, Make his Iconic Glasses with Recycled Paper

File image of Mahatma Gandhi

File image of Mahatma Gandhi

They also used matchsticks and cardboards to create his famous charkha and paper plates to depict the three monkeys.

Sharjah: In an eco-friendly tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary, more than 4,000 students of Sharjah Indian School made his iconic round-framed glasses with recycled paper, used matchsticks and cardboards to create his famous charkha and paper plates to depict the three monkeys.

The students ranged from classes 1 to 9, the Khaleej Times reported.

Craft teacher, Rashida Adil, who is holding all her classes remotely, said: "We decided to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151th birth anniversary in an eco-friendly way as that's what the leader always propagated.

"So, I started this project with 750 students from Grade 8 and 9 where I taught them to sketch and paint on old newspapers."

The teacher said she had planned to dedicate a wall in her school to Mahatma Gandhi by putting up paintings and art creations made by students using eco-friendly materials, but due to Covid-19 pandemic, the school has advised students to opt for distance learning.

She later decided to engage the younger classes and sent out a plan to teachers of Grade 1-7 to start different craft projects based on Gandhi and his teachings.

As a personal homage, Rashida created an artwork, showing Gandhi on his charkha, using around 1,000 recycled buttons.

She gifted it to the Indian Association of Sharjah.

Next Story
Loading