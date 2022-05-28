Shark Tank 101: Shop Sells 'Corpse Water' after Dead Bodies Found in Las Vegas Lake

As the water level in Lake Mead, US went down, a mysterious barrel containing a human corpse emerged from the depths. While the police began to probe the matter, a woman saw the gruesome discovery as a business opportunity. For a 42-year-old Las Vegas-based business owner named Charlie Hanks, she has recently added a new item to her shop located in the South Rainbow Boulevard. After the bizarre barrel popped up in the lake, Hanks bottled its water and is now selling it as “Lake Mead Corpse Water”, reported Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Hanks runs a metaphysical shop called Blaspheme Boutique where she has put on display some fascinating items related to witchcraft, magic, and other dark things. She first started selling the corpse water on May 13 for an event called Market Macabre. Hanks thought it would appeal those looking for mysterious and creepy items at the event.

“As a joke, I said, ‘I should do Lake Mead corpse water, because of the corpses in the lake,’ and then I made it,” Hanks said. But, what started as a joke for Hanks, soon grabbed eyeballs and went viral. Hanks stored the water in small vial-like bottles and posted the pictures on Facebook, Instagram, and other social media.

Hanks has listed the small bottles of corpse water for $ 7.77 per bottle and has managed to sell 75 bottles online. “We sold 50 in store and in person before that,” she added.

However, there is a catch. The water Hanks is selling is not actually the corpse water used in witchcraft. Hanks has filled the bottles with dirt, water, glass stones and green mica to give them a spooky look and has even designed the label herself. But, she insisted that she hasn’t taken any water from Lake Mead which is already drying up.

Hanks highlighted that the real corpse water is sourced from the first wash of a dead boy at the mortuary.

While most people find Hanks’s new product to be humorous, some accuse her of cashing in on someone’s death. Hanks stressed that her attention is not on profits and that most of the products at her shop are mere jokes.

