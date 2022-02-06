'Shark Tank India' Finalist Explains What's Wrong with the 'Sharks' in Viral Thread

An entrepreneur’s Twitter thread on what is wrong with the ‘sharks’ in ‘Shark Tank India’ is going viral. The show, telecast on Sony TV, follows a format in which entrepreneurs pitch their business before a panel of investors with the aim of receiving funding in lieu of equity stake in their companies. In the thread, Akshay Shah, founder of an SEM platform and a Shark Tank finalist, broke down what happens behind the scenes in the show. He also complained about how ‘sharks’ Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta and others dismissed his venture. He added that participants in the show needed to be treated with more respect. Here is the thread:

“So we had featured in #sharktankindia too but our episode has not been telecast due to reasons best known to the Channel & Sharks however I am putting down a thread for the benefit of all my entrepreneurial brethren and the public in general on Shark Tank India."

“The show comprises of a 3 minute pitch followed by a Q&A with the sharks. Your pitch is designed by the Channel creatives and mostly you need to stick to it and speak Hindi, at times your USP can get diluted but that’s how the scheme of things is."

“The Channel will try to make your pitch as simple as possible and in chaste Hindi for the viewers to Understand. Multiple rehearsals will be done for 2 days till late nights till the Channel is sure you are good to go and some guys are given more practice and attention from the…"

The seven judges or “sharks” on the show include Ashneer Grover, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal and Aman Gupta.

