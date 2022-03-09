Shark Tank India Judge Namita Thapar's Dialogues Could be Summed up in This Flowchart

Shark Tank India, the business reality show which was based on the concept of the American show Shark Tank, was one of those few shows that attracted the viewers from the very first episode and kept them hooked till the very end. In this show, people came up with either their entrepreneurial ideas or small-scale businesses with the aim to increase the scale. The participants had to make a presentation about their business and products, and present them in front of the investors also known as sharks.

The panel of sharks had some big names of the Indian business world – Ashneer Grover, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Ghazal Alagh, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal and Vineeta Singh.

Apart from the plethora of knowledge about the business world and the business terms, the show was also a source of memes and jokes as well. And of all the sharks, netizens were a bit inclined towards Ashneer and Namita, all thanks to their unique style of dealing with contestants.

Throughout the show, Namita, who is the founder of Emcure, was pretty consistent when it came to her dialogues for dealing with contestants, like “kyunki mein pharma se hun, meri isme expertise nahi hai (because I am from pharma, I don’t have expertise in this).” Even though the show has been wrapped up, netizens are not yet over the shark tank fever. A Twitter user prepared a flowchart of Namita’s dialogues and we have to admit that it is apt.

Posting an image of the flowchart on Twitter, the user captioned it – “Salute to Namita’s consistency in terms of her delivery.”

While some continued to add more of Namita’s dialogues to the trend, others simply hailed the Twitter user for his work.

😂 AurMain bhi Pune se hun— 𝙉𝙞𝙠𝙝𝙞𝙡𝙚𝙨𝙝 𝙎𝙝𝙖𝙝 (@shah_nikhilesh) January 28, 2022

And one more thing which always remains constant i.e. her creepy smile after saying “but i wish u all the best “😂— Viraj (@viraj33309) January 29, 2022

Good analysis 🤣🤣 Namita Thapar from gujrati family would appreciate it. She's planning ipo of her company "emcure pharmaceuticals"— ARJ (@RealARJ2020) January 28, 2022

“You literally killed it bro,” a user tweeted, while another called his analysis “gold”.

You literally killed it bro😂😂— saurav agarkar (@sauravagarkar10) January 29, 2022

This is GOLD !! 😂😂— Prateek Lokwani (@Prateeklokwani) January 28, 2022

Hahaha… This sums up everything.— NSR (@Narayan_s_rathi) January 29, 2022

Which is your favourite dialogue from Namita?

