Shark Tank India's 'Weird' Pitchers Dissed by Ashneer Grover Have United

Shark Tank India season 1 may be over but some of the feuds (and friendships) that started there have shown no signs of letting up. Ashneer Grover, especially, gave us a range of memes, starting from “yeh sab doglapan hai" to “bhai kya kar raha hai tu?" The Shark was not known for mincing his words, and as such, ended up setting off some of the pitchers who didn’t manage to seal a deal at the show. Notable among them are Sippline “glass ka mask" creator Rohit Warrier and Twee in One creator Niti Singhal who specialises in making reversible and convertible clothing. They received major snubs from Grover on the show and have since then, taken a few digs at the Shark Tank India judges themselves. Now, Warrier and Singhal have met up and yet again harked back to the Shark Tank days.

Taking to Instagram, Singhal shared a clip of the meeting and wrote, “weird pitches? not so weird now!" In the skit, both the entrepreneurs showed how their products might actually come in handy, unlike what Grover may have thought.

“Wahiyaat product entrepreneurs unite," one user commented. “Divided by pitches, United by Ashneer Grover’s rant," wrote another. Another user appreciated the way that the two entrepreneurs have navigated through the “negativity".

Rohit Warrier, the founder of Sippline Drinking Shields who had pitched masks for drinking glasses on the show, had got an earful from Grover, who had asked, “Bhai kya kar raha hai yaar tu? Mazak hai kya? Aap kya bohot zyada peete ho kya? Matlab ye idea apke dimaag mein aya bhi kaise ki glass ko mask pehnauga? (What have you been doing? Is this a joke? Do you drink a lot? How do you get the idea to make glasses wear masks?)" The Shark had further added that he had very “strong views" on the idea, and that he had never seen a more “wahiyat" product than this, nor did he want to see one.

Niti Singhal’s brand Twee in One makes reversible and convertible clothing, which had been slammed by Ashneer in these terms: “Bahut hi ganda fashion hai ye. Nobody will wear this in my house. Aap ye band kar do. Why are you wasting your time?" The situation turned out to be specifically the reverse of this when Ashneer’s wife Madhuri Jain Grover turned up on The Kapil Sharma Show in a dress from Twee in One. As per a Times of India report, the dress had been gifted to her by Niti when she had gone on the show to pitch Twee in One.

