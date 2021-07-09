Sharks Hunt in Shifts, Share Food, Avoid Clashes, Finds New Research

Did you know sharks kill only if they have to eat? Scientists have found that sharks also make deliberate attempts to avoid clashes with other shark species and follow a hunting schedule. This helps them share the available resources while avoiding unnecessary clashes. Researchers were surprised to know different sharks species have their own hunting timetables. Scientists, previously, thought that all sharks hunted around the same time, at dusk or dawn. Time partitioning is not usually seen in nature and very rare, say scientists. “ However, this could be more common than we think in marine ecosystems, which haven’t been widely studied in this way because tracking and observing underwater animals can be more difficult,” said Karissa Lear, one of the lead authors of the research, in a statement by Murdoch University on July 7.

According to scientists, these schedules are likely to be driven, at least partially, by the hierarchy, which means that most dominant sharks get the best time slots for their hunting. As a result, less dominant sharks schedule their hunting in the remaining slots, in order to avoid the stronger predators.

A team of scientists tagged the subject sharks with acceleration data loggers, a technology similar to what FitBits use, and analysed their movement patterns. Scientists were surprised to see a ‘niche partitioning’ happening, a mechanism under which animals allow their competitors to co-exist by sharing the resources.

Of the six shark species that the researchers studied, early morning hours went to bull sharks, midday slots to tiger sharks, sandbar sharks hunted during the afternoon, at evening hours, it was blacktip sharks’ turn and both scalloped and great hammerhead sharks hunted during nighttime hours.

Niche partitioning can happen in other forms as well, such as species divide prey items, areas, or timings where species can also rotate during peak hunting hours.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here