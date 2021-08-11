Sharks Survived Asteroid Crash that Wiped Out Dinosaurs From Earth, Finds Study

Millions of years ago when there was no trace of human presence on Earth, the planet was dominated by species like dinosaurs. However, an asteroid that hit at the end of the Cretaceous Period wiped out dinosaurs and the majority of life on the planet back then. Now, a new study by a team of scientists at Sweden’s Uppal University has revealed that the deadly accident wiping life from the Earthleft sharks unscathed.

This discovery was made after researchers analyzed 1,239 fossil shark teeth from nine different species spanning over a period of 27 million years. The finding published in the journal PLOS Biology also suggested that some shark species were in decline before the asteroid hit but began to thrive after it due to their ability to repair DNA damage.

Speaking about the findings of the research, lead author Mohammad Bazzi said that explosive asteroid hitting that wiped out dinosaurs’ population from the planet did not affect sharks like it did other vertebrate lineages. Sharks have survived many mass extinction during their presence on Earth of over 450 million years now. White sharks and their cousins are regarded as the hardiest creatures on the planet because of their ability to repair DNA.

The researching team scanned 1239 teeth from nine species of sharks spanning over 27 million years dating back between the late Cretaceous period and the early Paleogene period. Some shark species, especially the ones with triangular blade-like teeth, suffered extinction during this period. Researchers believe that this could have been because of the marine animals that they preyed upon dying out. However, this extinction was offset by other lineages increasing over time.

Sharks have survived many mass extinction during their presence of 450 million years on Earth. Scientists believe that their ability to repair damaged DNA has helped them survive over the years. Their presence on the planet over millions of years have earned them the title of living fossil.

Sharks also have a strong immune system that protects them from serious infection and illness.

