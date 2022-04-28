Shashank Singh's Blazing Cameo Against Gujarat Titans Ignites Pushpa, KGF Memes

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is indeed the right platform for young talent to showcase their abilities. The clash between Gujarat Titans (GT) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) was a nail-biting match as it went down to the wire. Batting first, SRH finished at 195/6 in 20 overs, riding on the half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma and Aiden Markram, along with a blistering 25-run knock by Shashank Singh. Abhishek and Aiden took SRH past 160 in 18 overs, but the franchise needed a final flourish to get to a big score. Shashank, who stepped in for his maiden innings in the IPL 2022, left the fans as well as his team in surprise. In just six balls, he scored 25 runs, courtesy of three sixes off Lockie Ferguson’s last over.

Owing to his brutal assault, he finished with a strike rate of 416.67. Shashank’s effort was lauded by cricket fans and several former India players, including Harbhajan Singh and Amit Mishra. “The beauty of IPL is that we get to know about young players who come in and perform brilliantly,” Harbhajan wrote, adding that “it’s commendable the way Shashank stepped up and took Lockie Ferguson for a toss in the last over.”

The beauty of @IPL is that we get to know about young players who come in and perform brilliantly. It’s commendable the way Shashank stepped up and took Lockie Ferguson for a toss in the last over along with Marco Jansen!💥#SRHvGT #IPL2022— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 27, 2022

Unbelievable hitting by Shashank Singh in the last over against Ferguson. Abhishek Sharma, Shashank Singh, Umran Malik- SRH is full of new talents and they may become one of the favourite for IPL soon. pic.twitter.com/alMmHOMpUm— Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) April 27, 2022

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri also lauded the youngster for his stunning performance. “You rock big time to allow millions to dream. Unbelievable.”

You rock big time to allow millions to dream. Unbelievable @IPL for the stage you provide for opportunities to the unknown. Shashank Singh. Wow. @SunRisers #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/Wa0r7hBkUT— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 27, 2022

Shashank’s heroics with the bat started a meme fest on Twitter. WIth reference to the movie Pushpa, a user tweeted, “Shashank Singh ko dekh kar flower samje kya, Shashank Singh flower nahi fire hai.”

Calling Shashank SRH’s finisher, another user shared the runs Shashank scored in the first six balls of his IPL career. “4,2,1,6,6,6 by Shashank Singh in his first 6 balls in his IPL – What a memorable start,” the tweet read.

Shashank Singh, highly promising talent 🤩#SunrisersHyderabad 💪— Dhaya Alagiri (@dhayaalagiri) April 27, 2022

However, Shashank’s efforts and Umraan Malik’s 5-wicket haul went in vain as Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans defeated SRH by 5 wickets.

