1-min read

Shashi Tharoor Accepts Defeat After Kids Pronounce 'Floccinaucinihilipilification' With Ease

Children are beating Shashi Tharoor at his tongue twisting words.

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:October 12, 2018, 4:06 PM IST
(Image: Twitter)
Shashi Tharoor broke the Internet on Thursday with 'floccinaucinihilipilification'. Flo... what? Floccinaucinihilipilification. Yup. Everyone has a hard time trying to keep up with Tharoor's 'extensive vocabulary'.

But while the young millennials are hiding their fear of big words (read: Hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia) by making memes on Tharoor's vocabulary, the kids went a step ahead by trying to pronounce some choice words from Tharoor's repertoire of long words.
















Of course, Tharoor noticed and he even acknowledged it on his Twitter handle by retweeting videos, apologising for 'doing this to the young' and claiming that he could have never done the same at their age.






