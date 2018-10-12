Shashi Tharoor Accepts Defeat After Kids Pronounce 'Floccinaucinihilipilification' With Ease

#floccinaucinihilipilification the kid is doing a better job than me or you or all of us pic.twitter.com/AVqmTKf61N — PS (@purnimashukla) October 11, 2018

@ShashiTharoor Sir you've done this to the whole country 😂

My two year old tries #floccinaucinihilipilification #tharoorianenglish pic.twitter.com/NxdxkYFaVZ — Suganndha Mehrotra (@Suganndha) October 11, 2018

Apologies for doing this to the young! https://t.co/QIoZnY9CED — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 10, 2018

What a cute baby & what a game trier! I doubt i could have done that at her age! https://t.co/6EBCfgLemV — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 12, 2018

Shashi Tharoor broke the Internet on Thursday with 'floccinaucinihilipilification'. Flo... what? Floccinaucinihilipilification. Yup. Everyone has a hard time trying to keep up with Tharoor's 'extensive vocabulary'.But while the young millennials are hiding their fear of big words (read: Hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia) by making memes on Tharoor's vocabulary, the kids went a step ahead by trying to pronounce some choice words from Tharoor's repertoire of long words.Of course, Tharoor noticed and he even acknowledged it on his Twitter handle by retweeting videos, apologising for 'doing this to the young' and claiming that he could have never done the same at their age.