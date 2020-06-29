BUZZ

Shashi Tharoor and Anupam Kher Go on Twitter War With a 2012 Tweet on Patriotism

File images of Shashi Tharoor Anupam Kher.

Shashi Tharoor got in a war of words over patriotism with veteran actor Anupam Kher over a tweet dated 2012.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 29, 2020, 9:54 AM IST
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday ruffled some feathers on microblogging site Twitter when he retweeted an 8-year-old tweet of Anupam Kher, a veteran actor and a vocal BJP supporter.

"A patriot must always be ready to defend his country against his government," Kher had quoted American author Edward Abbey in a tweet dated 2012.

Tharoor, retweeting Kher's tweet on Sunday, said he was in full agreement wrote, "Thanks @AnupamPKher. Agree with you totally here. "Patriotism is supporting your country all the time, and your government when it deserves it (~Mark Twain)."


This triggered a war of words between the two and Kher fired shots at Tharoor's quip by tweeting in Hindi: "You searched for my 2012 tweet, commented on it. This is a sign of joblessness and one that of a weak mind. This proves you have stooped low. My tweet is still relevant for the corrupt. You know it."

Tharoor, mincing no words, got back at Kher by adding: "What would you say about a government that only quotes 1962,1975& 1984? This is also a sign of joblessness and one that of a weak mind. My tweet is for those people who are showing incompetence at the Indian border."


The two, who have been involved in Twitter brawls over the years, were at online war back in 2016 when Kher he was scared to openly say he was a Hindu. One tweet led to another and the exchange turned ugly.

