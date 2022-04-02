Shashi Tharoor as 'Child Actor' in Bollywood Film Really Got Twitter on April Fool's Day

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor wears many feathers on his cap but being a child actor, unfortunately, is not one of them. If you were to ask Twitter about it yesterday- notably, April Fool’s Day- you might have gotten a very different answer, though. ‘Scam 1992’ writer Vaibhav Vishal started it off with a black-and-white still from a movie, tweeting: “While @ShashiTharoor never was in Andaz Apna Apna, he did act in movies as a child star. His screen name was Master Gyaan, and he did 9 Hindi and Malayalam films. Attaching a still from Jailor with Geeta Bali. Today was just the right day to revisit this picture. Go, Shashi!" Tharoor, of course, played along. “And I had tried to keep it secret all along! Good sleuthing @ofnosurnamefame! Btw I am still known as Master Gyaan…" He tweeted. Given Tharoor’s illustrious career, many people fell for the prank.

And I had tried to keep it secret all along! Good sleuthing @ofnosurnamefame ! Btw I am still known as Master Gyaan… https://t.co/8mK8A8qRmH— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 1, 2022

Master gyaan .. Super cute kid, same even today https://t.co/uh8xrFC8IR — Mrs.YNV✋ (@MrsYNV) April 1, 2022

It's a new information sir https://t.co/XoY0TKRenO— Sasikumar C. (@sassimalar) April 1, 2022

And the same trademark hairstyle too https://t.co/4uXuyySHS9— (@yasser_aks) April 1, 2022

Tharoor has since gone on to clear the air. He tweeted: “For all those folks who took this exchange seriously: It’s a joke! He is pulling my leg and I am playing along for fun. See yesterday’s date! #AprilFoolsDay"

For all those folks who took this exchange seriously: It’s a joke! He is pulling my leg and I am playing along for fun. See yesterday’s date! #AprilFoolsDay https://t.co/g8JUeYJevm— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 2, 2022

Vishal also tweeted: “Such a sport, @ShashiTharoor! The best we have. The. Best. PS: To the lovely media outlets that covered this story, come on, guys! One basic google search is all that was needed. Plus, 1st April."

Such a sport, @ShashiTharoor! The best we have. The. Best. PS: To the lovely media outlets that covered this story, come on, guys! One basic google search is all that was needed. Plus, 1st April. https://t.co/wxl4jCmMTn — Vaibhav Vishal (@ofnosurnamefame) April 2, 2022

Everyone has only one question now.

Then who is this child? pic.twitter.com/Q2WUdJC6to— Anu Mittal (@anushakunmittal) April 2, 2022

Twitterati really lost this one but brownie points for participation, we suppose.

