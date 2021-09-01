CHANGE LANGUAGE
Shashi Tharoor Awed By Malayali Boy Reciting 185-character English Word, Shares Video

Shashi Tharoor called the boy a child prodigy.

The Congress leader gave a big shout-out to is a first-grader Malayali boy named Satwik Charan, who can recite a 185-character word in English from memory.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor  recently tweeted a video of a child prodigy who is on the path of becoming as eloquent as him. He gave a big shout-out to a first-grader Malayali boy named Satwik Charan, who can recite a 185-character word in English from memory.

Sharing the tweet, Tharoor, in the caption, wrote, “Another Malayali child prodigy, this time from Dammam, Saudi Arabia, who can recite a 185-character English word from memory.” He further went on to congratulate Satwik for his remarkable memory.

In the report by 24 News, a Malayalam news channel, Satwik recited the whole word without even a tiny fumble. In the video, Satwik is seen sitting with his parents and sibling. He thanked his teachers, parents and school, with whose help he could memorize and recite one of the top five longest words in the English Language. He also stated that it took him two days to memorize the word by heart.

Watch the video here:

Netizens were amazed to see the child recite the word without stopping. One user wrote, “Sir, your replica in English.” “Inspired by Tharoor Ji,” wrote another. One user requested Shashi Tharoor to write the word for his Twitter audience.

Shashi Tharoor is frequent on the micro-blogging site and keeps sharing such prodigies and things that amaze him. For example, he once shared a video of a 10-year-old footballer who executed a perfect corner kick and scored a ‘Zero Angle’ goal during Kerala’s Kids Football Tournament in Wayanad.

Do you think this child is on the path of becoming another Tharoor?

first published:September 01, 2021, 19:22 IST