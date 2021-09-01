Shashi Tharoor Awed By Malayali Boy Reciting 185-character English Word, Shares Video

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor recently tweeted a video of a child prodigy who is on the path of becoming as eloquent as him. He gave a big shout-out to a first-grader Malayali boy named Satwik Charan, who can recite a 185-character word in English from memory.

Sharing the tweet, Tharoor, in the caption, wrote, “Another Malayali child prodigy, this time from Dammam, Saudi Arabia, who can recite a 185-character English word from memory.” He further went on to congratulate Satwik for his remarkable memory.

In the report by 24 News, a Malayalam news channel, Satwik recited the whole word without even a tiny fumble. In the video, Satwik is seen sitting with his parents and sibling. He thanked his teachers, parents and school, with whose help he could memorize and recite one of the top five longest words in the English Language. He also stated that it took him two days to memorize the word by heart.

Watch the video here:

Another Malayali child prodigy, this time in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, who can recite a 185-character English word from memory! Congratulations to young first-grader Satwik Charan: https://t.co/OwtFCBUTnT— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 1, 2021

Netizens were amazed to see the child recite the word without stopping. One user wrote, “Sir, your replica in English.” “Inspired by Tharoor Ji,” wrote another. One user requested Shashi Tharoor to write the word for his Twitter audience.

Shashi Tharoor is frequent on the micro-blogging site and keeps sharing such prodigies and things that amaze him. For example, he once shared a video of a 10-year-old footballer who executed a perfect corner kick and scored a ‘Zero Angle’ goal during Kerala’s Kids Football Tournament in Wayanad.

What an amazing talent! He could turn out to be Indian football’s answer to @sachin_rt or @PrithviShaw — the child prodigy to take on the world! @praful_patel do you have schemes to catch them young and nurture them to greatness? https://t.co/OsEfroHsL6— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 16, 2020

Do you think this child is on the path of becoming another Tharoor?

