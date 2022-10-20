Shashi Tharoor, Cat or Lettuce? UK PM Liz Truss's Resignation Has Twitter Looking for New Contender

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned Thursday after 45 days in office amid the political crisis. Twitter, known to thrive in such situations, was armed with plenty of memes and hot takes.

Truss’s resignation wasn’t an unexpected one, especially after her policies triggered economic turmoil and backlash from several quarters.

“This morning I met the chairman of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady. We’ve agreed that there will be a leadership election to be completed within the next week. This will ensure that we remain on a path to deliver our fiscal plans and maintain our country’s economic stability and national security,” Truss announced her resignation in an address outside Downing Street.

Also Read: UK PM Liz Truss Resigns After 45 Days in Office; Election of Successor by End of Next Week

The reactions on social media weren’t unexpected either. Days and days of memes floating around the UK’s political crisis finally reached their final leg.

Shashi Tharoor for UK PM. https://t.co/FiOMLUmD5l — Yo Yo Funny Singh 🇮🇳 (@moronhumor) October 20, 2022

#LizTrussPM She’s gone. Lettuce wins keys to Downing Street pic.twitter.com/GwljYIfm5z — Sheikh Haidar (@sheikh_haidar) October 20, 2022

There’s only one man for the job at 10 Downing Street pic.twitter.com/DIibX2lXd6 — Aaron Fraser (@AaronFraser37) October 20, 2022

Sam Allardyce on his way to Downing Street to become PM https://t.co/sg3ks0MVSv — LeeIsaacson1987 (@IsaacsonL) October 20, 2022

BREAKING: Eamon Ryan has arrived at Downing Street to collect the lettuce. pic.twitter.com/T5jH5gsD8W — Dr Harold News (@DrHaroldNews) October 20, 2022

Also Read: Who Will Replace Liz Truss as UK Prime Minister? From Rishi Sunak to Jeremy Hunt, List of Top 5 Contenders

| BREAKING: George Russell has assumed office as Prime Minister. Here is the first official image released by 10 Downing Street. pic.twitter.com/yBjKRFdh96 — eda (@edascedes) October 20, 2022

The lectern has been placed outside No10 Downing Street. Statement from the PM coming in less than 10 minutes. pic.twitter.com/drKG325YZV — TLDR News UK (@TLDRNewsUK) October 20, 2022

And…. the memes continued.

Several Twitter users imagined Liz Truss’s short stay with memes.

Graham Brady and Larry the Downing Street Cat https://t.co/J1VwDmOU4W — Good will to all G (@roidweiser) October 20, 2022

"Is that Downing Street?

I don’t suppose you could freeze me, starve me and steal my pension?

You can? Oh that’s wonderful" pic.twitter.com/dcmOcILKYr — Ragged Trousered Philanderer (@RaggedTP) October 19, 2022

liz truss’ time as UK PM in 7 seconds: pic.twitter.com/iVT7dhQq5l — Leonardo Puglisi (@Leo_Puglisi6) October 20, 2022

Liz Truss PM of UK | Highlights pic.twitter.com/NTiObbnMJY — TLV (@TheLampardView) October 20, 2022

Also Read: Why Is Liz Truss In Danger of Losing UK PM Post? News18 Explains What Went Wrong

truss is out after 45 days britain's pm! shortest, most shambolic premiership in uk history! pic.twitter.com/SUtL8zngPo — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) October 20, 2022

This is what’s going down with the Indian aunties on the WhatsApp. They are sending me these… I would call that cut through pic.twitter.com/9zsJAmj8rp — Ayesha Hazarika (@ayeshahazarika) October 19, 2022

During her address, Truss conceded that she could not deliver the mandate on which she was elected. “I recognise that given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party,” Truss said.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here