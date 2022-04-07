Shashi Tharoor Chatting with MP in Parliament Sparks 'Work-life Balance' Memes

Shashi Tharoor has once again occupied Twitter’s attention, this time merely by not paying attention to Farooq Abdullah speaking in Parliament for just about a few seconds. The clip is 45 seconds long, but the Congress MP’s lapse of attention even in that span brought on a deluge of memes on Twitter. In a viral video shared by Twitter user “Farrago Abdullah", Pushpa song “Srivalli" is edited in as the J&K National Conference leader delivers an animated speech, with Tharoor, seated directly behind him, talking to NCP MP Supriya Sule. A discussion on events in Ukraine was on at the Parliament when the video was captured. NK Premachandran was in the Chair. Twitter found Tharoor’s moment an example of peak “work life balance" which, we can all agree, is hard to achieve even for 45 seconds.

It was a great speech by Farooq Abdullah. Must listen for everyone. @ShashiTharoor pic.twitter.com/STQe0yulxG— Farrago Abdullah (@abdullah_0mar) April 6, 2022

Shashi Tharoor teaching us that work life balance is important pic.twitter.com/yDflm544OF— AIl India Memes (@allindiamemes) April 6, 2022

A man of focus, commitment and sheer fucking will pic.twitter.com/i4iVB7KGqx— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 6, 2022

If back benches are not listening or serious how could you aspect we are?@abdullah_0mar https://t.co/CwfODD0NrC— Jitendra Singh (@Jitendr07497645) April 7, 2022

Farooq Abdullah is a grammy level singer👌👌 https://t.co/DUXdrtQtx9— Rightology 🇮🇳 (@rightology) April 6, 2022

Tharoor himself spoke on the situation in Ukraine in the House. As per a PTI report, the Congress MP asked the government to use its influence to mediate a truce between Russia and Ukraine, who have been engaged in a war for over 40 days now. He stated that India should take a morally correct position in the matter, in alignment with its foreign policy. He said: “We need to take a principled stand on such matters, with moral conviction." Tharoor also appreciated the Operation Ganga conducted by the government to bring back students from Ukraine.

Tharoor recently played a prank on Twitter on April Fool’s Day. ‘Scam 1992’ writer Vaibhav Vishal started it off with a black-and-white still from a movie, tweeting: “While @ShashiTharoor never was in Andaz Apna Apna, he did act in movies as a child star. His screen name was Master Gyaan, and he did 9 Hindi and Malayalam films. Attaching a still from Jailor with Geeta Bali. Today was just the right day to revisit this picture. Go, Shashi!" Tharoor, of course, played along. “And I had tried to keep it secret all along! Good sleuthing @ofnosurnamefame! Btw I am still known as Master Gyaan…" He tweeted. Given Tharoor’s illustrious career, many people fell for the prank.

