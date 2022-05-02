Shashi Tharoor 'Correcting' Grammar for Biocon Founder Starts Debate on Twitter

Shashi Tharoor, Congress MP and Twitter’s English professor extraordinaire, has done it again. Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw shared something for Tharoor’s “amusement" and he had the most characteristically Tharoor response imaginable. Mazumdar-Shaw shared this sentence that she felt might entertain Tharoor: “I do not know where family doctors acquired illegibly perplexing handwriting; nevertheless, extraordinary pharmaceutical intellectuality, counterbalancing indecipherability, transcendentalizes intercommunication’s incomprehensibleness." It’s an example of a rhopalic sentence where each word has one letter more than the preceding word.

Tharoor argued that “incomprehensibleness" is not a word and that “incomprehensibility" should have been used instead. That would have been 19 letters long and would not adhere to the rhopalic sentence structure. Mazumdar-Shaw replied, “Poetic license as they say!!"

Alas, Kiran, "incomprehensibleness" is not a word. It's "incomprehensibility", and that's only 19 letters…@kiranshaw https://t.co/vYQ0zMDCKD— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 30, 2022

Poetic license as they say!!— Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) April 30, 2022

However, many Twitter users argued that “incomprehensibleness" is, indeed, a word.

Mr. Tharoor is Oxford educated. Webster is for American English. 😊— Rajguru (@RajguruGuru1) April 30, 2022

Itna 19-20 (उन्नीस बीस) to chalta hai😉😂— Nishith Lakhlani (@nishithlakhlani) April 30, 2022

This is like two space scientists discussing path trajectory of Mars and we are listening with 10th standard knowledge of physics— অনিন্দ্য⚽🏍️📖✒️🚬 (@reachAnindya) April 30, 2022

Recently, Tharoor enlightened everyone with one of his “Tharoorisms" once again. He shared the meaning of the word “quockerwodger" and suggested that it might be a useful addition to our political vocabulary. According to the definition shared by Tharoor, a quockerwodger is a type of wooden puppet. Its political meaning implies a politician who is “acting on the instructions of an influential third party, rather than properly representing their constituents". While many attempted to guess if Tharoor was taking a dig at anyone with the tweet, others were curious about the pronunciation and one even requested the Congress MP to “use the word in a sentence". At any rate, the famous “Tharoorsaurus" stands updated.

