Shashi Tharoor Feels Artist's Clever 'Shelf-isolation' Photo Has a Meaningful Message amid Covid-19

A viral image from earlier in April seems to have caught the eye of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

The image includes a book shelf in which the books are cleverly stacked to form a relevant message about coronavirus awareness.

"Brilliant message from a clever librarian who arranged these books so their titles impart meaningful advice. Read from top left to bottom right in order," Tharoor tweeted.

Brilliant message from a clever librarian who arranged these books so their titles impart meaningful advice. Read from top left to bottom right in order! #covid19 pic.twitter.com/Zt6j5hNy5H — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 20, 2020

When read from left to right, the book titles form the following sentence, "The English patient had caught it on the beach. I should have stayed at home she said. Now she was in quarantine in the dark house of splendid isolation.

Still hope springs eternal with a little bit of luck and personal hygiene. The corona book of horror stories must end soon. Always remember clean hands save lives and when in doubt don't go out!"

READ: Shelf-Isolation: Artist's Bookshelf Has a Special Coronavirus Message Hiding in Plain Site

It seems that Tharoor, a man of many words and a fan of literature, did not do his research. The book shelf is not the work of a librarian but a an artists, Phil Shaw, who created the book shelf as a work of art titled "Shelf-isolation".

Going through Shaw’s profile, one can easily identify his love for books and arranging them beautifully to form distinct messages.

Tharoor's tweet also went viral with over 4,000 likes