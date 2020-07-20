BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Shashi Tharoor Feels Artist's Clever 'Shelf-isolation' Photo Has a Meaningful Message amid Covid-19

Shashi Tharoor | Image credit: PTI/Instagram

The image includes a book shelf in which the books are cleverly stacked to form a relevant message about coronavirus awareness.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 20, 2020, 9:42 PM IST
A viral image from earlier in April seems to have caught the eye of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

The image includes a book shelf in which the books are cleverly stacked to form a relevant message about coronavirus awareness.

"Brilliant message from a clever librarian who arranged these books so their titles impart meaningful advice. Read from top left to bottom right in order," Tharoor tweeted.

When read from left to right, the book titles form the following sentence, "The English patient had caught it on the beach. I should have stayed at home she said. Now she was in quarantine in the dark house of splendid isolation.

Still hope springs eternal with a little bit of luck and personal hygiene. The corona book of horror stories must end soon. Always remember clean hands save lives and when in doubt don't go out!"

READ: Shelf-Isolation: Artist's Bookshelf Has a Special Coronavirus Message Hiding in Plain Site

It seems that Tharoor, a man of many words and a fan of literature, did not do his research. The book shelf is not the work of a librarian but a an artists, Phil Shaw, who created the book shelf as a work of art titled "Shelf-isolation".

Going through Shaw’s profile, one can easily identify his love for books and arranging them beautifully to form distinct messages.

Tharoor's tweet also went viral with over 4,000 likes

