1-MIN READ

Shashi Tharoor Had the Most Tharoor Response to Comedian Saloni Gaur Mimicking Him

Screenshot from video tweeted by Saloni Gaur.

Comedian and Twitter user Saloni Gaur aka Nazma Aapi posted a video of herself, wherein she could be seen imitating the Tharoor's way of speaking. Soon, the video caught the attention of Hansal Mehta.

Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor has often created a buzz with his vocabulary. This time again, Tharoor has caught netizens' attention by using some difficult words in a tweet.

Comedian and Twitter user Saloni Gaur aka Nazma Aapi posted a video of herself, wherein she is seen imitating the MP’s way of speaking. Soon, the video started doing the rounds on the internet.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta retweeted the video, tagging Tharoor.

Mehta wrote, "This is quite brilliant. @ShashiTharoor have you seen this?"

Responding to the filmmaker, Tharoor praised the woman for her imitation. He also used two words in his tweet which left people looking for a dictionary. The MP wrote, "However, I would like to believe that I am not such a garrulous sesquipedalian... Clearly the artiste on the screen does not suffer from hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia!"

The use of words sesquipedalian and hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia once again made him the talk of the town.

Tharoor's tweet got an enormous reaction on the microblogging site.

One user shared a picture of a scene from movie Dhol, in which Rajpal Yadav asks Asrani to talk in Hindi, while the other has put out a clip from Jolly LLB, wherein Saurabh Shukla acts confused and frustrated.

A user shared the screenshots showing the meaning of the words.

Here are some more reactions:


The meaning of Hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia is the fear of long words. On the other hand, sesquipedalian means something characterized by long words.

After the MP used these words, they witnessed a spike in Google searches.

