'Tell Them it's Kamadeva Diwas': Shashi Tharoor's Advice to Avoid 'Sangh' Trouble on Valentine's Day

Happy #ValentinesDay. If any Sangh Parivar trolls try to threaten you for being out with a friend, tell them you are celebrating the ancient Indian tradition of #KamadevaDivas ! https://t.co/US9D1unBwz — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 14, 2019

MA Naqvi on S Tharoor's tweet 'If Sangh Parivar trolls try to threaten you for being out with a friend, tell them you're celebrating Indian tradition of Kamadeva Divas':Shashi Tharoor bhai toh Love Guru hain. Ab koi Valentine day ka virodh kare toh Love Guru to uska virodh karega pic.twitter.com/EwGl7aG3DR — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2019

In India, Valentine's Day doesn't just come with the inherent nervous excitement one feels when gifting that special someone flowers and chocolates. It also comes with the underlying fear that if one is are caught celebrating in public, Hindutva outfits will make it 'A Day to Remember,' and not in a very romantic way.Every year, as the global day of love rolls around, the amounts of threats of hate and violence by these outfits start increasing. Your crime? You want to be publicly seen with your 'boo,' on a Valentine's Day.Shashi Tharoor, popular on Twitter and otherwise for his elaborate gift of gab, had a piece of advice to share with Indians on how to deal with these sangh outfits. Taking to the microblogging site, he shared a hack on how to survive this Valentine's day — by referring it as 'Kamadeva Divas'.A quick Google search of 'Kamadeva Divas' will tell you that Kāma or Manmatha is the Hindu god of human love or desire, often portrayed along with his female counterpart Rati. Tharoor suggested that the solution to right-wing sanghs protesting Valentine's Day is telling them that it's actually a religious festival and therefore okay for Hindus to celebrate..We're not sure how fool-proof it is, though.The tweet has gone viral and many lauded the COngress MP on his witty advice. However, the advice may not have been well-recieved by the others such as Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, who is currently the Union Minister of Minority Affairs.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.