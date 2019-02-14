English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Tell Them it's Kamadeva Diwas': Shashi Tharoor's Advice to Avoid 'Sangh' Trouble on Valentine's Day
Planning on spending Valentine's Day with your boo but scared of sangh outfits? Shashi Tharoor may have the solution for you.
Planning on spending Valentine's Day with your boo but scared of sangh outfits? Shashi Tharoor may have the solution for you.
Loading...
In India, Valentine's Day doesn't just come with the inherent nervous excitement one feels when gifting that special someone flowers and chocolates. It also comes with the underlying fear that if one is are caught celebrating in public, Hindutva outfits will make it 'A Day to Remember,' and not in a very romantic way.
Every year, as the global day of love rolls around, the amounts of threats of hate and violence by these outfits start increasing. Your crime? You want to be publicly seen with your 'boo,' on a Valentine's Day.
Shashi Tharoor, popular on Twitter and otherwise for his elaborate gift of gab, had a piece of advice to share with Indians on how to deal with these sangh outfits. Taking to the microblogging site, he shared a hack on how to survive this Valentine's day — by referring it as 'Kamadeva Divas'.
A quick Google search of 'Kamadeva Divas' will tell you that Kāma or Manmatha is the Hindu god of human love or desire, often portrayed along with his female counterpart Rati. Tharoor suggested that the solution to right-wing sanghs protesting Valentine's Day is telling them that it's actually a religious festival and therefore okay for Hindus to celebrate..
We're not sure how fool-proof it is, though.
The tweet has gone viral and many lauded the COngress MP on his witty advice. However, the advice may not have been well-recieved by the others such as Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, who is currently the Union Minister of Minority Affairs.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Every year, as the global day of love rolls around, the amounts of threats of hate and violence by these outfits start increasing. Your crime? You want to be publicly seen with your 'boo,' on a Valentine's Day.
Shashi Tharoor, popular on Twitter and otherwise for his elaborate gift of gab, had a piece of advice to share with Indians on how to deal with these sangh outfits. Taking to the microblogging site, he shared a hack on how to survive this Valentine's day — by referring it as 'Kamadeva Divas'.
Happy #ValentinesDay. If any Sangh Parivar trolls try to threaten you for being out with a friend, tell them you are celebrating the ancient Indian tradition of #KamadevaDivas ! https://t.co/US9D1unBwz— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 14, 2019
A quick Google search of 'Kamadeva Divas' will tell you that Kāma or Manmatha is the Hindu god of human love or desire, often portrayed along with his female counterpart Rati. Tharoor suggested that the solution to right-wing sanghs protesting Valentine's Day is telling them that it's actually a religious festival and therefore okay for Hindus to celebrate..
We're not sure how fool-proof it is, though.
The tweet has gone viral and many lauded the COngress MP on his witty advice. However, the advice may not have been well-recieved by the others such as Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, who is currently the Union Minister of Minority Affairs.
MA Naqvi on S Tharoor's tweet 'If Sangh Parivar trolls try to threaten you for being out with a friend, tell them you're celebrating Indian tradition of Kamadeva Divas':Shashi Tharoor bhai toh Love Guru hain. Ab koi Valentine day ka virodh kare toh Love Guru to uska virodh karega pic.twitter.com/EwGl7aG3DR— ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2019
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
Watch: How Indian Army Displayed Its Proficiency & Operational Preparedness In Ahmednagar
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
Lioness Charges Through Crowd In Gujarat
-
Monday 11 February , 2019
News18 Explains: Why Priyanka Gandhi's Roadshow Is Significant For Congress
‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 Watch: How Indian Army Displayed Its Proficiency & Operational Preparedness In Ahmednagar
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 Lioness Charges Through Crowd In Gujarat
Monday 11 February , 2019 News18 Explains: Why Priyanka Gandhi's Roadshow Is Significant For Congress
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Real-life Black Panther Seen for First Time in 100 Years Near Fictional Location of Wakanda
- Isn’t It Romantic Movie Review: Prisoner of the Stereotypes It Makes Fun Of
- Tanushree Dutta on Speaking at Harvard: I'm Quite Excited, I Hope I Hold Up Well
- Can BSNL Be Shut Down? Losses Mount And Operator Mulls Idea of Reducing Workforce by 54,000
- Cyber Attack on Malta Bank Tried to Transfer Cash Abroad
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results