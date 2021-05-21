Shashi Tharoor Has a Suggestion for Pharmacists Coming Up With 'Unpronounceable' Medicine Names

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s words have often left Indians on the Internet in a farrago. After his classic “Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations and outright lies being broadcast by an unprincipled showman masquerading as a journalist," which even made its way into Tintin comics, Tharoor now has a new word to send people running to their dictionaries. In 2018, As part of a promotion for his new book called ‘The Paradoxical Prime Minister,’ he described the new book on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “more than just a 400-page exercise in floccinaucinihilipilification." According to the Oxford dictionary, the word is a noun and means “the action or habit of estimating something as worthless".

Once again, in 2021 - he used that word once more, along with a new one - ‘procrustean.’ Procrustean means ‘(especially of a framework or system) enforcing uniformity or conformity without regard to natural variation or individuality.’

Tharoor used the words in a tweet in response to KTR’s tweet in banter where he accused Tharoor of coming up with the difficult names for most medication like “Posaconazole, Cresemba, Tocilzumab, Remdesivir."

“Not guilty! How can you indulge in such floccinaucinihilipilification, @KTRTRS? Left to me I’d happily call them “CoroNil", “CoroZero", & even “GoCoroNaGo!" But these pharmacists are more procrustean…" said Tharoor in his tweet.

Not guilty! How can you indulge in such floccinaucinihilipilification, @KTRTRS? Left to me I'd happily call them "CoroNil", "CoroZero", & even "GoCoroNaGo!" But these pharmacists are more procrustean…. https://t.co/YrIFSoVquo— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 21, 2021

I suspect @ShashiTharoor Ji Pakka has a role to play in this 👇 https://t.co/zO024Pq0Oa— KTR (@KTRTRS) May 20, 2021

Following Tharoor’s words, the word spiked on Google search engines.

If you’re still struggling to spell or pronounce Shashi Tharoor’s words, there’s an easy guide from Tharoor himself to help you pronounce it in his own spoken-audio clip.

Tharoor also has a new book, The Tharoorosaurus, written in the style of a thesaurus and addresses just that - there is a word to make all your simple words sound complex, and thus, in turn, more eloquent.

