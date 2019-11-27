Shashi Tharoor Has Another Word to Describe Maharashtra Politics: Zugzwang

Congress Mp Shashi Tharoor loves to leave little zingers for his political opponents on Twitter and often he takes the help of the English language to make stinging remarks with utmost politeness. And this time, he has taken yet another dig at the chaotic situation in Maharashtra.

The three-time Thiruvananthapuram MP had previously used the word 'snollygoster' (meaning a rogue politician) to seemingly take a dig at former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and temporarily rogue National Congress Party MLA Ajit Pawar. Now, Tharoor has used the word "zugzwang" to describe the situation at Maharashtra.

For those who don't carry a pocket dictionary around with them at all times, "zugzwang" refers to a "situation in chess and other games where a player is compelled to move, forcing him into a weaker position. A player is said to be "in zugzwang" when any possible move will worsen their position. In game theory, changes a win to a loss".

#WordOfTheDay for #Maharashtra: Zugzwang. A situation in chess&other games where a player is compelled to move, forcing him into a weaker position. A player is said to be "in zugzwang" when any possible move will worsen their position. In game theory, changes a win to a loss. pic.twitter.com/5E7xCrcN36 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 26, 2019

Tharoor's tweet came on November 27 after the political situation in Maharashtra had changed once again since the Fadnavis's early-morning swearing in as CM on November 23 when Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit broke away from the NCP with a faction of MLAs and helpe dthe BJP form government.

Nevertheless, Pawar in the latest twist called off the alliance within three days of government formation and the NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress alliance which had previously chosen Uddhav Thackeray as CM has once again resumed.

Wednesday saw hectic developments in the state as the 288 new MLAs were sworn-in and cameras had a field day as NCP’s Supriya Sule warmly welcomed her cousin Ajit Pawar to the ceremony with a hug. Thackeray is set o be sworn in as CM on November 28.

Meanwhile, Tharoor's post has gone viral on Twitter. Tharoor, who recently appeared on an Amazon Prime stand-up comedy special to appeal to a younger, millennial audience, definitely knows the funny strings to pull in order to maintain favour on social media.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.