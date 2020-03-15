Shashi Tharoor Impressed by Iranian Mime Artist's Handwashing Act Amid Coronavirus Crisis

As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise rapidly around the world, many have come forward with new and creative ways to spread awareness about the disease. While the pandemic has brought out the best and worst of medical systems and preparedness against epidemics around the world, it has also spawned a veritable cornucopia of creative content. And the latest is a video by Iranian mime artist Danial Kheirkhah.

In the short video shot in black and white, the artist can be seen miming to furiously wash his hands while classical music played in the background. The video has been going viral on Twitter and even seemed to catch the eye of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor who took to Twitter to share the video.

"Iranian artist Danial Kheirkhah uses a creative way to instruct people how to wash their hands amid Coronavirus #COVID19 outbreak," Tharoor wrote on Twitter.

Iranian artist Danial Kheirkhah uses a creative way to instruct people how to wash their hands amid Coronavirus #COVID19 outbreak. #Corona के पीछे हाथ धो कर पड़ जाइए, और हाँ हाथ ऐसे धोने हैं pic.twitter.com/lo6uzFAZoR — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 15, 2020

The video comes amid widespread recommendations by doctors to constantly keep washing or sanitizing one's hands with soap. Experts have even previously explained the correct way to wash one's hands also the duration of the washing, ie, 20 seconds (the length of two happy birthday songs sung back to back).

Meanwhile, the number of positive cases of coronavirus has been on the rise with 107 cases recorded in India itself. Two patients have so far died in the country while global deaths have crossed 5,000. Iran itself has reported over 600 deaths.