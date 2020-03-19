English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

Shashi Tharoor is Being a Boomer in Times of Coronavirus and His Son Can't Handle it Anymore

File photo of senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

Shashi Tharoor seems to be adamant on going to the Parliament even as his son has been trying to advise him not to go amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Sana Fazili
  • Last Updated: March 19, 2020, 9:56 PM IST
Been through difficult time convincing your parents and other elders in the family to avoid going out in times of Coronavirus pandemic? You may not be the only one caught in the struggle. Shashi Tharoor’s son, Ishaan Tharoor, too is having a tough time to tell his father that he should avoid crowded places to be on the safer side. Junior Tharoor’s struggle with a 'lackadaisical boomer', as he puts it.

The Congress leader seems to be adamant on going to the Parliament even as his son has been trying to advise him not to amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

“My struggles with a lackadaisacal boomer today: @ShashiTharoor insists on going to Parliament with hordes of other people pressed together in close quarters even as Indian government enacts significant measures to begin imposing social distancing. This is nuts (sic),” Ishaan Tharoor said in a tweet.

In another tweet, Ishaan expressed his concern for the safety of his father as well his elderly grandmother. "It’s not only dangerous for him, but his whole household, including my elderly grandmother," he wrote.

According to reports, the Coronavirus infection is more dangerous for the senior citizens and people with conditions like hypertension, diabetes and asthma. In his address to the nation on Coronavirus, PM Modi also advised the senior citizens to avoid venturing out of homes to prevent any chances of contracting the infection.

As COVID-19 pandemic grips the world, health experts and governments have been advising people to follow social distancing. Several companies in India have asked the employees to opt for 'Work from Home' to reduce social contact and the subsequent chances of community spread.

