1-MIN READ

Shashi Tharoor is Geared up to Celebrate Onam With the Most Malayali Mask Ever

File image of Shashi Tharoor / PTI.



Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor has decided to go festive and fashionable while ensuring he has kept coronavirus at bay this Onam.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 5, 2020, 9:10 AM IST
Face masks have become the most desired weapon in the war against the deadly coronavirus. However, fashion trends have caught up with the usual masks. Remember Billie Eilish flaunting the Gucci facemask?

For months now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been stressing on the importance of homemade face maks. After PM Modi's call to make more and more homemade face maks, many including Union Minister Smriti Irani took to social media to give easy mask-making tutorials. In fact, in one of his lockdown discussion calls, Modi inspired many by wearing a DIY mask.

Combining the two, Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor has decided to go festive and fashionable while ensuring he has kept coronavirus at bay.

Sharing a photo, Tharoor tweeted a mask that celebrates the festivities of Onam. "Designer masks for Onam: the Malayali plans ahead!!" he tweeted along with the photo of the mask with the touch of gold on it.

While the text on the photo read: "ഓണക്കാലത്തേക്കുള്ള മാസ്‌ക്കുകളുടെ നിര്‍മ്മാണം ആരംഭിച്ചു... അതാണ്‌ മലയാളി...! (Masks for Onam Construction has begun ... That's Malayali ...!)."

The Twitter user who had originally posted the special Onam facemasks found an honourable mention in the replies of Tharoor's tweets.

In fact, he also shared the steps that went into making the golden mask.

Onam, a popular festivals of Kerala, is celebrated across the state with great fervour and enthusiasm every year. Celebrated in August-September, the annual harvest festival falls on 22nd Nakshatra Thiruvonam in the Malayalam calendar called Chingam.

Onam is also called Thiru-Onam or Thiruvonam (Sacred Onam Day). Sravanmahotsav is another name for this festival.

