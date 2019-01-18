English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shashi Tharoor Joins the #10YearChallenge By Taking Shots at BJP
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter on Friday to take digs at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by joining the Internet's newest fad.
File image.
Loading...
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter on Friday to take digs at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by joining in the Internet's newest fad - #10YearChallenge.
For the uninitated, #10YearChallenge, which has taken over social media in the past week, involves splicing a picture of yourself from 2009 next to a picture of you in 2019 to show the contrast and the evolution.
Since its inception, celebrities, brands, and netizens have contributed to the challenge to show the progress they have made over the last 10 years. Some used the viral hashtag to showcase the changes in them, while others simply used the trend to 'highlight' things that haven't really changed in the last decade.
The Thiruvananthapuram MP, who has been a vocal critic of Modi, shared his own version of the #10YearChallenge on his Twitter page by taking shots at BJP.
In Tharoor's version, the year 2009 compares a few blocks of Ram Mandir with an identical photo of "Ram Mandir" in 2019. While the second comparison is between the present BJP headquarters at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg to the previous HQ at Lutyens’ Delhi - a bungalow that housed the party’s headquarters for decades.
Speaking at BJP's national convention last Friday, its president Amit Shah asserted that the party wants the Ram temple in Ayodhya to be constructed at the earliest and accused the Congress of putting "hurdles" in the resolution of the issue.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is adjudicating on the Ram temple title case and has fixed January 29 as the next date of hearing.
Last year, Tharoor had triggered a row when he claimed at an "unnamed RSS source" had compared PM Modi with a scorpion sitting on a Shiv Linga.
Later, at an event, he credited Jawahar Lal Nehru for creating institutional structures due to which we got a "chai wala as prime minister", and said that through these structures "any Indian can aspire to rise to the highest office of the land".
For the uninitated, #10YearChallenge, which has taken over social media in the past week, involves splicing a picture of yourself from 2009 next to a picture of you in 2019 to show the contrast and the evolution.
Since its inception, celebrities, brands, and netizens have contributed to the challenge to show the progress they have made over the last 10 years. Some used the viral hashtag to showcase the changes in them, while others simply used the trend to 'highlight' things that haven't really changed in the last decade.
The Thiruvananthapuram MP, who has been a vocal critic of Modi, shared his own version of the #10YearChallenge on his Twitter page by taking shots at BJP.
In Tharoor's version, the year 2009 compares a few blocks of Ram Mandir with an identical photo of "Ram Mandir" in 2019. While the second comparison is between the present BJP headquarters at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg to the previous HQ at Lutyens’ Delhi - a bungalow that housed the party’s headquarters for decades.
#TenYearChallenge pic.twitter.com/5a8vOO7Zqh— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 17, 2019
Speaking at BJP's national convention last Friday, its president Amit Shah asserted that the party wants the Ram temple in Ayodhya to be constructed at the earliest and accused the Congress of putting "hurdles" in the resolution of the issue.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is adjudicating on the Ram temple title case and has fixed January 29 as the next date of hearing.
Last year, Tharoor had triggered a row when he claimed at an "unnamed RSS source" had compared PM Modi with a scorpion sitting on a Shiv Linga.
Later, at an event, he credited Jawahar Lal Nehru for creating institutional structures due to which we got a "chai wala as prime minister", and said that through these structures "any Indian can aspire to rise to the highest office of the land".
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Marvel Takes #10YearChallenge, Shares Pictures of Avengers Endgame Characters
- Replicas Movie Review: Keanu Reeves New Film is a Huge Disappointment
- Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Quarter-Finals, Day 4: Karnataka Enter Semis, Saurashtra Start Solid
- Part-Time Working Mothers More Likely to Work Longer Without Pay
- Propaganda with Films will not Affect the Outcome of Elections: Prakash Jha on Uri, Accidental PM
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results