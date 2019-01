Shashi Tharoor Joins the #10YearChallenge By Taking Shots at BJP

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter on Friday to take digs at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by joining in the Internet's newest fad - #10YearChallenge.For the uninitated, #10YearChallenge , which has taken over social media in the past week, involves splicing a picture of yourself from 2009 next to a picture of you in 2019 to show the contrast and the evolution.Since its inception, celebrities, brands, and netizens have contributed to the challenge to show the progress they have made over the last 10 years. Some used the viral hashtag to showcase the changes in them, while others simply used the trend to 'highlight' things that haven't really changed in the last decade.The Thiruvananthapuram MP, who has been a vocal critic of Modi, shared his own version of the #10YearChallenge on his Twitter page by taking shots at BJP.In Tharoor's version, the year 2009 compares a few blocks of Ram Mandir with an identical photo of "Ram Mandir" in 2019. While the second comparison is between the present BJP headquarters at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg to the previous HQ at Lutyens’ Delhi - a bungalow that housed the party’s headquarters for decades.Speaking at BJP's national convention last Friday, its president Amit Shah asserted that the party wants the Ram temple in Ayodhya to be constructed at the earliest and accused the Congress of putting "hurdles" in the resolution of the issue.Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is adjudicating on the Ram temple title case and has fixed January 29 as the next date of hearing.Last year, Tharoor had triggered a row when he claimed at an "unnamed RSS source" had compared PM Modi with a scorpion sitting on a Shiv Linga.Later, at an event, he credited Jawahar Lal Nehru for creating institutional structures due to which we got a "chai wala as prime minister", and said that through these structures "any Indian can aspire to rise to the highest office of the land".