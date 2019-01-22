LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Shashi Tharoor Just Discovered a 'Shrine' For Shah Rukh Khan in a Hotel Room in Kerala

Shashi Tharoor just discovered a shrine dedicated to Shah Rukh Khan in Munnar. This room was occupied by the superstar when he had stayed there during the shooting of 'Chennai Express.'

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:January 22, 2019, 8:21 AM IST
Shashi Tharoor Just Discovered a 'Shrine' For Shah Rukh Khan in a Hotel Room in Kerala
Shashi Tharoor just discovered a shrine dedicated to Shah Rukh Khan in Munnar. This room was occupied by the superstar when he had stayed there during the shooting of 'Chennai Express.'
How far would you go for your favorite superstar?

The fact that Shah Rukh Khan has a crazy fan following is already obvious from people camping outside 'Mannat' in Mumbai and people going crazy whenever he makes a public appearance practically anywhere.

But would you have guessed that there is a shrine dedicated to the 'Badshah' of Bollywood?

Politician Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter to share how in a recent visit to Munnar, Kerala, he came across what is a 'shrine' to the Shah Rukh Khan.

In 2013, when Shah Rukh Khan was shooting for the movie Chennai Express starring Deepika Padukone, he happened to be staying at a hotel room in Munnar.

This room has now been converted to a place dedicated to SRK. Coincidentally, Tharoor happened to stay at the same hotel in this same room.

Sharing pictures from his Twitter account, Tharoor revealed how every room of the wall had been decorated with posters of the film Chennai Express. But that's not all - there was even a huge cut-out of Shah Rukh Khan placed in the middle of the room!



Tharoor jokingly stated, "No place for rest" in the tweet, but he took several pictures in the room - with the posters and even the life-sized cut-out! Well, it certainly looks like Shah Rukh Khan just gained one more fan.

