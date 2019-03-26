LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Gatecrashing Weddings, Meeting Royals and Tea: How Shashi Tharoor is Wooing Voters in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram will see tough competition, with three heavyweights in the fray - Congress's Shashi Tharoor, former Mizoram Governor Kummanem Rajasekheran and CPI legislator and former state Minister C Divakaran.

Rakhi Bose | News18.com@theotherbose

Updated:March 26, 2019, 1:01 PM IST
Source: Twitter/@ShashiTharoor
As the first phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections draws closer, Congress's orotund Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor seems to have flung himself full-force into campaigning mode and does not mind gatecrashing a wedding or two to get that poll victory.

On Monday, the lawmaker had quite a busy day, indeed, when he went around the capital city of Kerala interacting with prospective voters.

Tharoor, who documented all his adventures on social media, took a ride through the city in an auto, often stopping and interacting with locals. He visited Princesses Gouri Parvathi Bayi and Gouri Lakshmi Bayi of the Travancore Royal family. He also had shared photos of him enjoying the special "chaaya" (tea) at Thattukada.

However, the highlight of his day probably came when he gatecrashed a wedding-party and posted pictures with the awkwardly-laughing bride and groom, seated to dine. Not one tomiss out on humour, Tharoor captioned the image in his characteristic, witty style. "No one is spared during elections- not even the groom and bride trying to get a quiet lunch when their MP comes canvassing for votes," the former career-diplomat wrote.



Sharing photos from his meeting with the Tavancore royal family, Tharoor wrote,"As always, I was moved by their warm welcome, &glad to apprise them of my views on some of the issues at play in the coming elections.Respect for tradition is integral to society".



Tweeples also appreciated the photos of him sipping on cutting 'chai' beside his auto-driver. the tea is in a translucent glass and Tharoor captioned the image, "The four stages of drinking a cup of thattukada chaaya: #ChaayaChallenge".



He also went and interacted with a busy traffic cop on duty andthanked him for his service.



However, the campaigning spree seems to have evoked mixed reactions. Many pointed out that politicians only indulged in intimate acts such as drinking tea from a humble tea-store during elections. his intreaction with the royal family also faced flak with many reminding the MP that monarchy and royal titles were abolished a long time ago.





Of Kerala's 20 Lok Sabha seats, Thiruvananthapuram is the one that is expected to see a cracker of a contest, with three heavyweights in the fray - Congress Shashi Tharoor who seeks a hat-trick of wins from the constituency, former Mizoram Governor Kummanem Rajasekheran and CPI legislator and former state Minister C Divakaran.

With tough competition looming, Tharoor seems to have pushed off his campaign blitz with a bang.
