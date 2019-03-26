Gatecrashing Weddings, Meeting Royals and Tea: How Shashi Tharoor is Wooing Voters in Kerala
Thiruvananthapuram will see tough competition, with three heavyweights in the fray - Congress's Shashi Tharoor, former Mizoram Governor Kummanem Rajasekheran and CPI legislator and former state Minister C Divakaran.
Source: Twitter/@ShashiTharoor
On Monday, the lawmaker had quite a busy day, indeed, when he went around the capital city of Kerala interacting with prospective voters.
Tharoor, who documented all his adventures on social media, took a ride through the city in an auto, often stopping and interacting with locals. He visited Princesses Gouri Parvathi Bayi and Gouri Lakshmi Bayi of the Travancore Royal family. He also had shared photos of him enjoying the special "chaaya" (tea) at Thattukada.
However, the highlight of his day probably came when he gatecrashed a wedding-party and posted pictures with the awkwardly-laughing bride and groom, seated to dine. Not one tomiss out on humour, Tharoor captioned the image in his characteristic, witty style. "No one is spared during elections- not even the groom and bride trying to get a quiet lunch when their MP comes canvassing for votes," the former career-diplomat wrote.
No one is spared during elections- not even the groom and bride trying to get a quiet lunch when their MP comes canvassing for votes! pic.twitter.com/I8wauC4eKM— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 25, 2019
Sharing photos from his meeting with the Tavancore royal family, Tharoor wrote,"As always, I was moved by their warm welcome, &glad to apprise them of my views on some of the issues at play in the coming elections.Respect for tradition is integral to society".
Called on Princesses Gouri ParvathiBayi &Gouri LakshmiBayi of the Travancore Royal family this morning. As always, I was moved by their warm welcome, &glad to apprise them of my views on some of the issues at play in the coming elections.Respect for tradition is integral2society. pic.twitter.com/8y3AyW2FN6— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 25, 2019
Tweeples also appreciated the photos of him sipping on cutting 'chai' beside his auto-driver. the tea is in a translucent glass and Tharoor captioned the image, "The four stages of drinking a cup of thattukada chaaya: #ChaayaChallenge".
The four stages of drinking a cup of thattukada chaaya: #ChaayaChallenge pic.twitter.com/LtJ9rw9GM1— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 25, 2019
He also went and interacted with a busy traffic cop on duty andthanked him for his service.
Took a moment from my campaigning to thank this traffic cop at a busy junction for his service and offer him water. This is no weather for a uniformed officer to be standing in the middle of the road, but we should all be grateful that he is. Salute! pic.twitter.com/4XqSMPH8Km— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 25, 2019
However, the campaigning spree seems to have evoked mixed reactions. Many pointed out that politicians only indulged in intimate acts such as drinking tea from a humble tea-store during elections. his intreaction with the royal family also faced flak with many reminding the MP that monarchy and royal titles were abolished a long time ago.
We see most of politicians with such pics only during elections. We really don’t want see this kind drama, we would appreciate if it’s something genuine .— Shamal Kumar (@shamalkindia) March 25, 2019
Article 18 of Indian Constitution provides for abolition of titles except Academic and Military. So India does not have any Prince or Princess. Sir, we all respect you because of your talent. Please don't portray something which has been abolished long ago.— Bhaskarjyoti Hazarika (@bhaskarjyoti_d) March 26, 2019
With tough competition looming, Tharoor seems to have pushed off his campaign blitz with a bang.
