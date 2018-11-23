English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shashi Tharoor 'Loves' News18 Creatives on Delhi Pollution Crisis; Which is Your Favourite?
While online news agencies were quick to pick up the clever visual imagery tweeted by the former minister, it should be noticed that those selfsame images were created by, and still are intellectual property of, Network18 and its incredible creative team.
While online news agencies were quick to pick up the clever visual imagery tweeted by the former minister, it should be noticed that those selfsame images were created by, and still are intellectual property of, Network18 and its incredible creative team.
Pictures, they say, are worth a thousand words, and sometimes even more. A single image or illustration can capture the entire gamut of a situation which might otherwise take pages and pages of text to explain.
And speaking of reams, much has been written about pollution in India's Capital and its surrounding regions, with the genre reaching the peak of its volume during the winter months, because everyone forgets about how they've lost 10 years of their life in the summer months, when they can breathe without wheezing.
And, of course, where there is text, there are images. From street graffiti artists to news agency illustrators, many a pen (whether ink or digital) has conjured up visceral images of the devastating effects of Delhi's air pollution on its citizenry's viscera.
The pithy visuals perfectly capsulize the seriousness of the situation and the grim reactions it elicits (only in the winter months) without publications having to expend print or screen space with rambling diatribes on how we're all dying a little sooner in the NCR.
ALSO READ: OPINION | Why Lead a Healthy Lifestyle When Delhi's Killing You Anyway
Presumably mindful of Twitter's character limit, Shashi Tharoor, that social media maven and online linguistic quasi-tutor, posted some striking visuals of familiar Delhi road signs reimagined with some tweaks to highlight the pollution problem.
While online news agencies were quick to pick up the clever visual imagery tweeted by the former minister, it should be noticed that those selfsame images were created by, and still are intellectual property of, News18 and its incredible creative team.
And speaking of reams, much has been written about pollution in India's Capital and its surrounding regions, with the genre reaching the peak of its volume during the winter months, because everyone forgets about how they've lost 10 years of their life in the summer months, when they can breathe without wheezing.
And, of course, where there is text, there are images. From street graffiti artists to news agency illustrators, many a pen (whether ink or digital) has conjured up visceral images of the devastating effects of Delhi's air pollution on its citizenry's viscera.
The pithy visuals perfectly capsulize the seriousness of the situation and the grim reactions it elicits (only in the winter months) without publications having to expend print or screen space with rambling diatribes on how we're all dying a little sooner in the NCR.
ALSO READ: OPINION | Why Lead a Healthy Lifestyle When Delhi's Killing You Anyway
Presumably mindful of Twitter's character limit, Shashi Tharoor, that social media maven and online linguistic quasi-tutor, posted some striking visuals of familiar Delhi road signs reimagined with some tweaks to highlight the pollution problem.
New road directions in Delhi this month pic.twitter.com/l2tL7HekGj— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 22, 2018
While online news agencies were quick to pick up the clever visual imagery tweeted by the former minister, it should be noticed that those selfsame images were created by, and still are intellectual property of, News18 and its incredible creative team.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
E-Buzz: Preity Zinta Metoo Row
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
News18 Festivals|Do Good This Diwali! Spare A Thought For Artisans
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
E-Buzz: A.R. Rahman's Biggest Music Influences
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
E-Buzz: Preity Zinta Metoo Row
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 News18 Festivals|Do Good This Diwali! Spare A Thought For Artisans
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 E-Buzz: A.R. Rahman's Biggest Music Influences
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Want to See a Komodo Dragon? Indonesian Governor Says You Have to Fork Over $500
- Bigg Boss 12: Megha Dhade Spits and Hurls a Shoe on Deepak Thakur
- Moushumi Chatterjee Moves Bombay High Court, Appeals for Comatose Daughter's Custody
- Paul Pogba Fit as Jose Mourinho Reports Clean Bill of Health for Man Utd
- Salman Khan and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Go Cycling in Arunachal Pradesh