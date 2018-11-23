GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Shashi Tharoor 'Loves' News18 Creatives on Delhi Pollution Crisis; Which is Your Favourite?

While online news agencies were quick to pick up the clever visual imagery tweeted by the former minister, it should be noticed that those selfsame images were created by, and still are intellectual property of, Network18 and its incredible creative team.

Shantanu David | News18.com

Updated:November 23, 2018, 3:02 PM IST
Pictures, they say, are worth a thousand words, and sometimes even more. A single image or illustration can capture the entire gamut of a situation which might otherwise take pages and pages of text to explain.

And speaking of reams, much has been written about pollution in India's Capital and its surrounding regions, with the genre reaching the peak of its volume during the winter months, because everyone forgets about how they've lost 10 years of their life in the summer months, when they can breathe without wheezing.

And, of course, where there is text, there are images. From street graffiti artists to news agency illustrators, many a pen (whether ink or digital) has conjured up visceral images of the devastating effects of Delhi's air pollution on its citizenry's viscera.

The pithy visuals perfectly capsulize the seriousness of the situation and the grim reactions it elicits (only in the winter months) without publications having to expend print or screen space with rambling diatribes on how we're all dying a little sooner in the NCR.

ALSO READ: OPINION | Why Lead a Healthy Lifestyle When Delhi's Killing You Anyway

Presumably mindful of Twitter's character limit, Shashi Tharoor, that social media maven and online linguistic quasi-tutor, posted some striking visuals of familiar Delhi road signs reimagined with some tweaks to highlight the pollution problem.




While online news agencies were quick to pick up the clever visual imagery tweeted by the former minister, it should be noticed that those selfsame images were created by, and still are intellectual property of, News18 and its incredible creative team.
