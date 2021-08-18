Shashi Tharoor Defends 'Malayali Taliban' Tweet Amid Row: 'Can't Rule Out Possibility'

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who often becomes a part of social media conjecture, has now come under fire after he shared a video circulating on Twitter of a group of Taliban insurgents celebrating their victory in Afghanistan. Sharing the video on his Twitter account, Tharoor kicked up a storm when he said that that gun-wielding men could be heard speaking in what sounded similar to Malayalam. The Congress leader also defended his stance earlier today while sharing a news report on intelligence reports of released prisoners in Afghanistan.

“It sounds as if there are at least two Malayali Taliban here one who says ‘samsarikkette’ around the 8-second mark & another who understands him!", Tharoor wrote on his microblogging site which he posted on August 15. The video showed the Taliban member weeping in joy as they reached outside Kabul, hours ahead of falling of the Afghanistan capital in their hands. ​Several Twitter users said that Tharoor’s claim was “problematic".

It sounds as if there are at least two Malayali Taliban here — one who says “samsarikkette” around the 8-second mark & another who understands him! https://t.co/SSdrhTLsBG— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 17, 2021

The user who had originally shared the video in question, issued a clarification on Twitter. “There are no #kerala origin fighters in rank and file of #taliban they are #baloch from #zabul province who speak brahvi and bravhi language is widely spoken among them, its a Dravidian language very similar to Telegu Tamil Malayalam etc," the user wrote on the microblogging site.

There are no #kerala origin fighters in rank and file of #taliban they are #baloch from #zabul province who speak brahvi and bravhi language is widely spoken among them,its a darvidian language very similar to telgu tamil malyalam etc— Ramiz (@RamizReports) August 17, 2021

Several Twitter users said there were logical inconsistencies in Tharoor’s tweet.

By this logic, there seems to be Hindi Taliban here because I hear the word "Intezaar".For a diplomat, you seem painfully unaware of how your comments, baseless as it may be, are used to foster hate against the very people who elected you. So much for your idea of India. — kaisersoze (@kaizersaucy) August 17, 2021

Shouldn't an elected representative do proper verification of facts before tweeting like this, especially in a polarised atmosphere? To jump into a conclusion based on a sound heard for a single second, which itself was confusing, was irresponsible.https://t.co/9LdrGmxqEJ— Manu Sebastian (@manuvichar) August 17, 2021

Doesn't even sound like a malayalam word. Someone needs lessons in Malayalam definitely. I would have expected a more verified post from an educated person.— Sheba🦋🦋 (@Sheba_008) August 17, 2021

The following is one of the responses to Tharoor’s tweet, which got a response from the Congress MP, to which Tharoor gave a reply.

I have been approached by Kerala mothers whose daughters are stuck in Afghanistan after having been taken there by their misguided husbands. I arranged a meeting w/ EAM SushmaSwaraj ji for a constituent to plead her case. Obviously it’s as an MP that I’m aware of the situation.— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 17, 2021

“I have been approached by Kerala mothers whose daughters are stuck in Afghanistan after having been taken there by their misguided husbands. I arranged a meeting w/ EAM SushmaSwaraj ji for a constituent to plead her case. Obviously it’s as an MP that I’m aware of the situation," Tharoor tweeted as a response.

Another user had a different take.

If I was a Malayali, I would condemn this TaIibani for bringing bad name to my language. Or at worst, ignore and keep quiet. But here you are, sounding all proud, as if this group has won a soccer world cup or saved the world from alien invasion. 🤡— THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) August 17, 2021

However, Tharoor has since issued a follow-up tweet on the matter, sharing a Mathrubhumi news report. “I am sure all those who decried my tweet about the possibility of Malayalis in the Taliban will now notice the ones who were released from the government’s prisons today," he captioned it. For context, the Mathrubhumi report says: “According to intelligence reports, eight Keralites, who had left for Afghanistan to join IS, were also there among the released prisoners."

