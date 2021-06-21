Shashi Tharoor Performs 'Sofasana' as Desi Twitter Celebrates Yoga Day With Memes

The theme of the International Yoga Day event this year is ‘Yoga for wellness’. Over the years, Yoga Day has gained dits popularity and more so during the pandemic, owing to the various health hazards our health has been exposed to. During the entire coronavirus pandemic, various yoga exercises have proven to yield miraculous outcomes for people with underlying health issues. With the lockdown, restricting our physical movements, yoga has often helped people in staying fit.

On this yoga day, yoga gurus and fitness experts from around the world come together to celebrate health, social media has made a safe place for people, whose only form of exercise is sleeping! Not kidding, for all those, who only plan to start Yoga, but ends up doing the only savasana, you might think today is perhaps not your day. Not really because desis are inviting you to this Yoga day meme party!

To your surprise, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, too couldn’t hold himself back from the savasana party! For him, it’s ‘Sofasana’.

on the occasion of international yoga day, i did shavasana for 12 hours straight— Ajinkya (@kyaaYaarAjinkya) June 21, 2021

my brorther and me joined a yoga class in the 90s run by the physio person for bengali Movie icon Uttam kumar. While I was very much into yoga due to the trainer's inspiration, my brother's favourite yoga was ( savasana ( sleeping ) pic.twitter.com/b0Rosz2wVu— Rinku ………… (@Rinkugreen) June 21, 2021

On this Yoga Day, I would like to share my favourite pose of Yoga is Savasana. It helps calm the mind and reduces stress, reduce headache, fatigue and anxiety, helps lower BP. #YogaDay I keep doing this pose than I don't know why people call me lazy though pic.twitter.com/OUvW7R2SxE— Megha Sharma (@enclosedmegha) June 21, 2021

How could we not celebrate #YogaDay by practising our favourite Yoga asana, Savasana! What are you going to do today? ‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/8Bn3LIUyNN— Universal Pictures India (@UniversalIND) June 21, 2021

Happy international Yoga Day…my Fav Yoga Savasana pic.twitter.com/26OVtAHtk1— Sanjay (@yourssanju72) June 21, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the occasion of the seventh International Day of Yoga.

As many as 15 spiritual leaders and yoga gurus delivered their messages to the audience. The spiritual leaders include — Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Dr. HR Nagendra, Kamlesh Patel, Dr. Veerendra Hegde, Dr. Hamsaji Jayadeva, OP Tiwari, Swami Chidanand Saraswati, Dr. Chinmay Pandey, Muni Shri Sagar Maharaj, Swami Bharat Bhushan, Dr. Vishwas Mandalik, Sister BK Shivani, S Sridharan, and Antoinette Rozi.

Yoga Day will be observed in as many as 190 countries around the world, according to reports, and Missions of India abroad will be coordinating various activities with the administrations in the respective countries for the run-up to the event.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here