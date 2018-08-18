Shashi Tharoor Praises Kerala Fishermen for Their Bravery and the Internet Agrees
As we praise the army men for their ever-inspiring bravery during the rescue operations in Kerala, it is necessary to acknowlege the fishermen community of the state and their selfless acts of valour.
Fishermen making preparations to take fishing boats to flood-hit areas.
Earlier on Saturday, Tharoor tweeted about giving the selfless fishermen their due recognition as they "don't have much food or money but are saving the lives of others by coming to the rescue in their own boats."
As we rightly praise the great rescue efforts of our uniformed personnel, let's also salute the selfless courage of fishermen who themselves don't have much food or money but are saving the lives of others by coming to the rescue in their own boats. Unsung heroes! #KeralaFloods— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 18, 2018
A plausible reason for these courageous fishermen coming forward to help in large numbers can also be attributed to the navy boats falling short in the relief operation -- making fishermen from several districts travel to flood-hit areas in their boats.
Twitter, of course, agreed with Tharoor and thanked him for highlighting the fishermen community's efforts in the rescue operations.
100s of peoples are rescued on 4th day today by fishermen in Pandanadu, Chenganoor where military could not reach. Big salute these unsung heroes!— Joseph C V (@joseph_vengal) August 18, 2018
The best thing is that, people have forgotten their religion, caste, political party, gender, financial status etc. They are united to support each other, to survive, to rescue, to live. And yes, special appreciation for fishermen, army, police, all the humans#supportkerala.— Maya Viswanadhan (@MayaViswanadhan) August 18, 2018
Sir,. The fishermen are the real hearos— PRAMO KUMAR (@pramodtv) August 18, 2018
Absolutely true, @ShashiTharoor. It's quite amazing to see how much fishermen have tried to help. https://t.co/kZ7h3Kawv3— Reuben Abraham (@nebuer42) August 18, 2018
The hundreds of sea going fishermen who came in with their boats for rescue ops, have turned out to be the real saviours.— Ajai (@ajai_cs) August 18, 2018
The indomitable spirit of the fishermen deserves admiration.— Allen Pais (@allenbond) August 18, 2018
Apparently majority rescue efforts so far by boat in Chengannur area have been done by the fishermen folk from across the Kerala coast, including from Trivandrum (many of them are thankful survivors from recent Okhi) who came on fishing boats. They too deserve our thanks+salute!— Jim Cherian (@jimcherian) August 18, 2018
We too salute the valiant fishermen and the people of Kerala for their undying spirit in this time of great calamity.
