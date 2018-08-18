GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Shashi Tharoor Praises Kerala Fishermen for Their Bravery and the Internet Agrees

As we praise the army men for their ever-inspiring bravery during the rescue operations in Kerala, it is necessary to acknowlege the fishermen community of the state and their selfless acts of valour.

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:August 18, 2018, 9:46 PM IST
Fishermen making preparations to take fishing boats to flood-hit areas.
The torrential rains have brought with them the worst natural calamity in a 100 years to Kerala. The floods and landslides have claimed 324 lives and thousands are still stranded in flood-affected areas. While it is important to praise the efforts of the army men and the navy personnel who have been tirelessly helping with the rescue operations, it is equally important to give the Kerala fishermen their due credit too -- and hey, even Shashi Tharoor agrees.

Earlier on Saturday, Tharoor tweeted about giving the selfless fishermen their due recognition as they "don't have much food or money but are saving the lives of others by coming to the rescue in their own boats."




A plausible reason for these courageous fishermen coming forward to help in large numbers can also be attributed to the navy boats falling short in the relief operation -- making fishermen from several districts travel to flood-hit areas in their boats.

Twitter, of course, agreed with Tharoor and thanked him for highlighting the fishermen community's efforts in the rescue operations.






















We too salute the valiant fishermen and the people of Kerala for their undying spirit in this time of great calamity.

