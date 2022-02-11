Shashi Tharoor Getting Schooled for 'Bad English' by Ramdas Athawale is Peak Twitter

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, Twitter’s very own English professor, has admitted that he too can have an off day at work and commit the sin of “careless typing." Tharoor’s now-viral tweet was in direct response to Union minister Ramdas Athawale who pointed out the typos in the former’s tweet that was aimed at him. “I stand corrected, Ramdas ji. Careless typing is a bigger sin than bad English!

But while you’re on a roll, there’s someone at JNU who could benefit from your tuition," Tharoor quipped. For the unversed, it all began when Tharoor tweeted out a photo from the Lok Sabha and slammed finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her “nearly two-hour reply" to the Budget debate.

Not just Sitharaman, Tharoor also fired shots at Athawale, present in the frame, by calling his expression “stunned & incredulous" stating that even the treasury bench couldn’t believe the finance minister’s claims about the economy and her Budget.

Nearly two-hour rely to the Bydget debate. The stunned & incredulous expression on Minister @RamdasAthawale’s face says it all: even the Treasury benches can’t believe FinMin @nsitharaman’s claims about the economy & her Budget! pic.twitter.com/wOGY7TJYg8— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 10, 2022

Did you notice that? There were a couple of typos in Congress MP’s tweet and Athawale got ample fodder to get back at Tharoor, who is ironically popular on Twitter for teaching netizens words they didn’t know existed.

“Dear Shashi Tharoor ji, they say one is bound to make mistakes while making unnecessary claims and statements.

It’s not “Bydget” but BUDGET.

Also, not rely but “reply”!

Well, we understand!" the Union Minister wrote back to Tharoor.

Dear Shashi Tharoor ji, they say one is bound to make mistakes while making unnecessary claims and statements. It’s not “Bydget” but BUDGET. Also, not rely but “reply”! Well, we understand! https://t.co/sG9aNtbykT — Dr.Ramdas Athawale (@RamdasAthawale) February 10, 2022

Admitting that he had, in fact, faltered, Tharoor humbly accepted the correction but not before taking a cheeky dig back at Athawale.

I stand corrected, Ramdas ji. Careless typing is a bigger sin than bad English!But while you're on a roll, there's someone at JNU who could benefit from your tuition…..— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 10, 2022

This, unfortunately, isn’t the first time Shashi Tharoor has made a boo-boo on Twitter. In a tweet on the Ashes Test between Australia and England, Tharoor slammed the poor umpiring in the series that saw English all-rounder Ben Stokes balling 14 no-balls. And while doing so, the Congress MP wrote “empires" instead of “umpires" that caught the attention of netizens.

