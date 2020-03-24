English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
1-MIN READ

Shashi Tharoor Reveals His 'Quarantine Nickname', You Can Stay Home and Do the Same

(Image credit: Twitter)

Tharoor shared a quirky post on Twitter that helps you to decide your quarantine nickname.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 24, 2020, 2:48 PM IST
With the coronavirus lockdown forcing people to stay indoors, social media has become the platform to come together as the pandemic grips the world.

Amidst such a time when social media is flooded with posts of what people are up to at this time of severe quarantine, Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter to share his 'quarantine nickname'.

Tharoor shared a quirky post that helps you to decide your quarantine nickname, which is 'How you feel right now + What is the last thing you ate?'. And Tharoor nicknamed himself 'Idle Idli'.


The post since being shared garnered nearly 1,000 retweets and netizens thronged to the comments' section to share their 'quarantine nicknames'.

What's yours?







Meanwhile, India has reported nearly 500 coronavirus cases so far, and 10 deaths, according to Health Ministry data.

