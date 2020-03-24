Shashi Tharoor Reveals His 'Quarantine Nickname', You Can Stay Home and Do the Same

With the coronavirus lockdown forcing people to stay indoors, social media has become the platform to come together as the pandemic grips the world.

Amidst such a time when social media is flooded with posts of what people are up to at this time of severe quarantine, Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter to share his 'quarantine nickname'.

Tharoor shared a quirky post that helps you to decide your quarantine nickname, which is 'How you feel right now + What is the last thing you ate?'. And Tharoor nicknamed himself 'Idle Idli'.



The post since being shared garnered nearly 1,000 retweets and netizens thronged to the comments' section to share their 'quarantine nicknames'.

What's yours?



Exhausted Upma! — Anu M (@stylistanu) March 24, 2020









Confused dal. Alright then.

— Sneha Dharwadkar (@Herpomania) March 24, 2020



Tired cookie — gundam sagar (@SagarGundam) March 24, 2020









worried Upma

— Rahul krishnan (@rahul80636383) March 24, 2020



Bored Biscuit

😁😁😁😁 — Indica Sutra (@nyayapatigautam) March 24, 2020









Panic dosai

— Akhil Jamal (@AkhilJamal) March 24, 2020



Introspecting Biscuit — KAMAL SETHI (@kamalsethi32) March 24, 2020



Meanwhile, India has reported nearly 500 coronavirus cases so far, and 10 deaths, according to Health Ministry data.