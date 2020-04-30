Shashi Tharoor Shares a Heartfelt Tribute to His Schoolmate and Actor Rishi Kapoor

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai on Thursday. The National Award-winning actor was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on Wednesday morning after a long battle with leukaemia. Kapoor was undergoing treatment in the US for almost a year and returned to India in September 2019.

As soon as the disturbing news of his demise broke on the Internet, heartfelt condolences and tributary messages started pouring in from his fans, friends, and colleagues on social media.

One among them came from Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who shared Rishi Kapoor's photos from different stages of life, remembered the days at Mumbai's CampionSchool where he along with the actor took up "inter-class dramatics" in the year 1967-68.

"Saddened to hear that my senior schoolmate at Mumbai's CampionSchool, Rishi Kapoor," Tharoor wrote. "From the romantic hero of "Bobby"to the mature character actor of his last films, he evolved remarkably. RIP," Tharoor captioned his tweet.





Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed shock to the sudden demise of the actor and wrote, "Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor. He entertained several generations of Indians throughout his career. What a terrible loss.. My condolences to the grieving family. May God bless his soul."

Deeply shocked & saddened at the demise of the iconic & versatile film actor #RishiKapoor. A National Film Award winner, he acted in more than than 150 films. He endured his illness with dignity and grace. My condolences to his family, friends, fans & the entire film fraternity.

Deeply Shocked & saddened by the untimely demise of a most charming actor Rishi Kapoor. My Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends & fans. He showed great strength in fighting against cancer. He will be remembered for the iconic roles he played #RIPLegend #RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/8F3xyrHAJK — Balasaheb Thorat (@bb_thorat) April 30, 2020







Sorry to hear about the sad demise of the legendary & charismatic veteran Actor Rishi Kapoor. An iconic star of the Indian cinema has been lost. Heartfelt condolences to his family.#RishiKapoor

The news of passing away of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is shocking & is a loss for the entire country.



May his departed soul rest in peace.



Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan was one of the firsts to break the news of Kapoor passing away.

Bachchan took to Twitter to confirm the news of Rishi Kapoor's demise a while ago. He wrote, "He's GONE.. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed !" (sic)