Shashi Tharoor Shares Award-winning Artwork by Kerala Schoolboy Depicting Women's Unpaid Work

For a long time now women’s unpaid labour in household chores has gone unrecognized. However, one schoolboy from Kerala is winning hearts for his art that points out all the work a mother does when she is at home. On Saturday, Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor tweeted a painting created by Anujath Sindhu Vinaylal, the class 9 student, for its perfect depiction of how mothers run the household.

The painting titled 'Ente ammayum ayalpakkathe ammamarum' in Malyalam which means 'My mother and mothers in neighbourhood', was also mentioned by Kerala’s Finance Minister Thomas Isaac while presenting the budget allocation for women empowerment in 2020.

Tharoor tweeted that the Thrissur boy was tired of hearing that his mother does not work, and he painted her doing her various chores to prove otherwise. His impressed teacher sent it to the Kerala government, and it is now the cover for the State’s 2020/21 gender document. However, Anujath lost his mother in November 2019, who could not live to see how her son’s painting is being praised by the national and state leaders.

Speaking to The New Indian Express Anujath’s father Vinaylal said that he is proud of the theme his son chose to paint on. He further mentioned that Anujath drew the painting when he was ten years old, but he was smart enough even at such a young age to convey a great message. Vinaylal said that his family used to tell him about the efforts taken by his mother and all mothers around him in nurturing their children, which might have inspired him to draw the impactful painting.

This remarkable painting is by Ajunath Sindhu Vinalay, a 9th Std boy in Thrissur, Kerala. Tired of hearing that his mother doesn't work, he painted her doing her various chores. His impressed teacher sent it to the Govt &It’s now the cover for the State’s 2020/21 gender document. pic.twitter.com/0umuDmodLk— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 6, 2021

Commenting on the tweet, one user wrote that she cannot believe that the little boy painted his mother doing everyday chores in such a remarkable way using few colours but still making it colourful and pleasing to the eyes.

Cannot believe that this little boy painted his mother doing everyday chores in such a remarkable way using few colours but so colourful and pleasing to the eyes.— Rose Hansda (@rose_hansda) February 7, 2021

