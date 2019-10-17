Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Shashi Tharoor Slams Pakistan's 'Vituperative Mudslinging', Twitter Brings Out Dictionary

After 'floccinaucinihilipilification' and 'hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia' comes a new word from Tharoor's vast oeuvre of words.

News18.com

Updated:October 17, 2019, 3:46 PM IST
Shashi Tharoor Slams Pakistan's 'Vituperative Mudslinging', Twitter Brings Out Dictionary
Image Credit: PTI

When it comes to the gift of gab, Shashi Tharoor is not your average Indian politician. Be it the vial ones such as "floccinaucinihilipilification" and "hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia" or the more niche "lalochezia", "kakistocracy" and "rodomontade", the master of fanciful words has come up with another word that is gaining mileage on Twitter - "vituperative".

Speaking as part of the Indian delegation at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) assembly in Serbia, Tharoor hit out at Pakistan for its interference in Kashmir. "...it is ironic that a state which is responsible for infecting countless cross-border terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir is trying to masquerade as the champion of international law," Tharoor said,adding, "We expect better from parliamentarians then vituperative mudslinging".

The Thiruvananthapuram MP posted a clip of his speech on his Twitter handle.

Not surprisingly, netizens quickly picked up on the use of the word "vituperative" which means "bitter and abusive". The Cambridge describes vituperative as something full of angry criticism.

No stranger to Tharoor's ways, Twitter was quick to find the word's meaning.

Tharoor's onslaught came in response to an allegedly "vitriolic" attack by the Pakistani delegation regarding Kashmir. Some on Twitter joked that though Tharoor made a good point, his vocabulary may end up sending his opponents to look up dictionaries.

Meanwhile, Tharoor said the Indian delegation hoped that the Pakistani delegation from Pakistan would refrain from misusing the forum again and in collective interests of the parliaments of the world focus on serious issues that are under discussion at the IPU assembly.

The Indian parliamentary delegation is in Serbia's Belgrade city to attend the 141st assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) to be held from October 13-17.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
