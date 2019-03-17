Shashi Tharoor Trolled for Misspelling Ahmedabad, Calling it 'North India' in 'Appiitto' Post

The hilarious consequences of most North Indians’ ignorance of Southern languages! Popular restaurant chain in Ahmadabad recently opened its outlet in Kochi. But the hotel is struggling to find patrons. If they asked a Malayalam-speaker, they would understand why! pic.twitter.com/tsTMasui3l — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 15, 2019

It is Ahmedabad. — Divyansh Gaur (@medivyanshgaur) March 15, 2019

Ahmadabad(Gujarat) is western india... — like icare (@likeicare___) March 16, 2019

Ahmedabad in North — ShailajaMV (@rustyrajputs) March 15, 2019

While this is funny Shashi, but two things:



1. Gujarat is Western India. Why you guys love labeling? If you do, label all 4 parts of India, please.



2. We have 100+ languages. Should we learn all? How many of you Malayalis know Gujarati or even Hindi. Isn't it ignorance? — Pankaj Bengani (@pankaj_bengani) March 15, 2019

Funny this

Also funny is the proverbial 'Pot' telling the proverbial 'kettle' to do research!

A businessman should research the local language before his venture and a senior politician should know his geography & check spellings before tweeting!! — Mayi (@luvfloranfauna) March 16, 2019

You're taking this tweet and yourself too seriously.

By the way, a huge percentage of Malayalis can read, write and speak Hindi because it was compulsorily taught in all schools in Kerala since independence. — منجو mayflower (@MGNTheTwin) March 16, 2019

Hahah..! However, more number of ppl offended by the typo error in Ahmedabad’s spelling than laughing at an otherwise well intended joke shows you can’t even be funny without being certified national! — nihal mohammed (@nihal_606) March 15, 2019

It’s a Joke only. Dr Tharoor not only respects all parts of India,but all of parts of the earth and the languages. — Cherian Varghese (@CherianCherain) March 16, 2019

It does not happen often but sometimes, the teacher does become the student. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor found that out the hard way.The Thiruvananthapuram MP, who is known for inducing states of hysteria with his eclectic and conscientious use of the English language, recently got trolled on Twitter after he misspelled "Ahmedabad" and referred to it as part "North India".The post in question was made a few days ago during the controversy regarding an Ahmedabad-based restaurant opening an outlet in Kochi. The restaurant went viral after people realised that the word "Appiitto", the name of the restaurant, translated to "did you poop" in Malayalam.Commenting on the same, Tharoor tweeted a photo of the restaurant's board that was being shared on social media, and said that the incident was proof of the ignorance of 'North Indians' when it came to the Southern states. "The hilarious consequences of most North Indians’ ignorance of Southern languages! Popular restaurant chain in Ahmadabad recently opened its outlet in Kochi. But the hotel is struggling to find patrons. If they asked a Malayalam-speaker, they would understand why!", the MP wrote.However, the minister was soon flooded with responses from alert Twitterati, who at once pointed out that Tharoor had spelled Ahmedabad with an 'a' instead of an 'e'.However, his supporters came to his defense, stating that the post was light-hearted and obviously meant as a joke.