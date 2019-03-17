Shashi Tharoor Trolled for Misspelling Ahmedabad, Calling it 'North India' in 'Appiitto' Post
The minister, who is known for inducing states of hysteria with his eclectic and conscientious use of the English language, recently got caught on Twitter committing spelling errors and geographical gaffes.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is usually in the news for his formidable use of the English language.
The Thiruvananthapuram MP, who is known for inducing states of hysteria with his eclectic and conscientious use of the English language, recently got trolled on Twitter after he misspelled "Ahmedabad" and referred to it as part "North India".
The post in question was made a few days ago during the controversy regarding an Ahmedabad-based restaurant opening an outlet in Kochi. The restaurant went viral after people realised that the word "Appiitto", the name of the restaurant, translated to "did you poop" in Malayalam.
Commenting on the same, Tharoor tweeted a photo of the restaurant's board that was being shared on social media, and said that the incident was proof of the ignorance of 'North Indians' when it came to the Southern states. "The hilarious consequences of most North Indians’ ignorance of Southern languages! Popular restaurant chain in Ahmadabad recently opened its outlet in Kochi. But the hotel is struggling to find patrons. If they asked a Malayalam-speaker, they would understand why!", the MP wrote.
The hilarious consequences of most North Indians’ ignorance of Southern languages! Popular restaurant chain in Ahmadabad recently opened its outlet in Kochi. But the hotel is struggling to find patrons. If they asked a Malayalam-speaker, they would understand why! pic.twitter.com/tsTMasui3l— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 15, 2019
However, the minister was soon flooded with responses from alert Twitterati, who at once pointed out that Tharoor had spelled Ahmedabad with an 'a' instead of an 'e'.
It is Ahmedabad.— Divyansh Gaur (@medivyanshgaur) March 15, 2019
Ahmadabad(Gujarat) is western india...— like icare (@likeicare___) March 16, 2019
Ahmedabad in North— ShailajaMV (@rustyrajputs) March 15, 2019
While this is funny Shashi, but two things:— Pankaj Bengani (@pankaj_bengani) March 15, 2019
1. Gujarat is Western India. Why you guys love labeling? If you do, label all 4 parts of India, please.
2. We have 100+ languages. Should we learn all? How many of you Malayalis know Gujarati or even Hindi. Isn't it ignorance?
Funny this— Mayi (@luvfloranfauna) March 16, 2019
Also funny is the proverbial 'Pot' telling the proverbial 'kettle' to do research!
A businessman should research the local language before his venture and a senior politician should know his geography & check spellings before tweeting!!
However, his supporters came to his defense, stating that the post was light-hearted and obviously meant as a joke.
You're taking this tweet and yourself too seriously.— منجو mayflower (@MGNTheTwin) March 16, 2019
By the way, a huge percentage of Malayalis can read, write and speak Hindi because it was compulsorily taught in all schools in Kerala since independence.
Hahah..! However, more number of ppl offended by the typo error in Ahmedabad’s spelling than laughing at an otherwise well intended joke shows you can’t even be funny without being certified national!— nihal mohammed (@nihal_606) March 15, 2019
It’s a Joke only. Dr Tharoor not only respects all parts of India,but all of parts of the earth and the languages.— Cherian Varghese (@CherianCherain) March 16, 2019
