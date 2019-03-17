LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Shashi Tharoor Trolled for Misspelling Ahmedabad, Calling it 'North India' in 'Appiitto' Post

The minister, who is known for inducing states of hysteria with his eclectic and conscientious use of the English language, recently got caught on Twitter committing spelling errors and geographical gaffes.

News18.com

Updated:March 17, 2019, 4:30 PM IST
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is usually in the news for his formidable use of the English language.
It does not happen often but sometimes, the teacher does become the student. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor found that out the hard way.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP, who is known for inducing states of hysteria with his eclectic and conscientious use of the English language, recently got trolled on Twitter after he misspelled "Ahmedabad" and referred to it as part "North India".

The post in question was made a few days ago during the controversy regarding an Ahmedabad-based restaurant opening an outlet in Kochi. The restaurant went viral after people realised that the word "Appiitto", the name of the restaurant, translated to "did you poop" in Malayalam.

Commenting on the same, Tharoor tweeted a photo of the restaurant's board that was being shared on social media, and said that the incident was proof of the ignorance of 'North Indians' when it came to the Southern states. "The hilarious consequences of most North Indians’ ignorance of Southern languages! Popular restaurant chain in Ahmadabad recently opened its outlet in Kochi. But the hotel is struggling to find patrons. If they asked a Malayalam-speaker, they would understand why!", the MP wrote.




However, the minister was soon flooded with responses from alert Twitterati, who at once pointed out that Tharoor had spelled Ahmedabad with an 'a' instead of an 'e'.
















However, his supporters came to his defense, stating that the post was light-hearted and obviously meant as a joke.









