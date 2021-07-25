CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home» News» Buzz» 'Soak in the Description': Shashi Tharoor's Unique Recipe of Bhelpuri is Going Viral
2-MIN READ

'Soak in the Description': Shashi Tharoor's Unique Recipe of Bhelpuri is Going Viral

Tharoor received the receipy on his Whatsapp. (Credits: Reuters/Shutterstock)

Shashi Tharoor said he was forwarded the photo of the recipe on Whatsapp. However, the interesting part is the photo of the recipe says it was provided by Tharoor himself.

Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor’s inimitable choice of words has always impressed everyone. His rich vocabulary is impressive to say the least and his tweets often go viral for their uniqueness. Recently another one of Tharoor’s tweets went viral when he shared a recipe he received on WhatsApp for his followers. The post was about the humble desi street food ‘bhel puri’.

Tharoor said he was forwarded the photo of the recipe on Whatsapp. However, the interesting part is the photo of the recipe says it was provided by Tharoor himself. Starting with ‘exotic crispy puffed wild rice from the Western Ghats rainforest, drizzled with an aromatic salsa-verde of Rajasthani desert cilantro…’, the richly described recipe ends with the note ‘Commonly known as bhel puri’.

It also says in the end. “Got this recipe from Dr Shashi Tharoor."

Take a look:

The post garnered thousands of likes and hundreds of retweets and comments.

Here are some of the reactions:

Recently Tharoor has come up with another head-scratcher on Twitter: pogonotrophy which means the growing or cultivation of a beard. He said he learnt the word from his friend.

One Twitter user also wanted to give Tharoor a job at his soon to open restaurant. Guess what?!

Would you like to try out this fancy Bhelpuri recipe?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

first published:July 25, 2021, 13:42 IST