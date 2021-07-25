'Soak in the Description': Shashi Tharoor's Unique Recipe of Bhelpuri is Going Viral

Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor’s inimitable choice of words has always impressed everyone. His rich vocabulary is impressive to say the least and his tweets often go viral for their uniqueness. Recently another one of Tharoor’s tweets went viral when he shared a recipe he received on WhatsApp for his followers. The post was about the humble desi street food ‘bhel puri’.

Tharoor said he was forwarded the photo of the recipe on Whatsapp. However, the interesting part is the photo of the recipe says it was provided by Tharoor himself. Starting with ‘exotic crispy puffed wild rice from the Western Ghats rainforest, drizzled with an aromatic salsa-verde of Rajasthani desert cilantro…’, the richly described recipe ends with the note ‘Commonly known as bhel puri’.

It also says in the end. “Got this recipe from Dr Shashi Tharoor."

Take a look:

As received on ⁦@WhatsApp⁩. Good for weekend consumption! pic.twitter.com/2z5pYspZei— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 24, 2021

The post garnered thousands of likes and hundreds of retweets and comments.

Here are some of the reactions:

Good one.Sir ,we request you to define other cuisines too like PaniPuri & Chaat. May be You can launch “Foodosaurus” After “Tharoorosaurus” @INCTharoorian @JayasreeVijayan— Jaishree Misra (@top_gun55) July 24, 2021

Wish to know who is the original writer of the recipe?Am sure a seasoned chef. But who— Anu Mittal (@stylistanu) July 24, 2021

No appetite left after reading the description of the dish..— Prabha (@prabhatisb) July 24, 2021

Recently Tharoor has come up with another head-scratcher on Twitter: pogonotrophy which means the growing or cultivation of a beard. He said he learnt the word from his friend.

My friend Rathin Roy, the economist, taught me a new word today: pogonotrophy, which means “the cultivation of a beard". As in, the PM’s pogonotrophy has been a pandemic preoccupation… https://t.co/oytIvCKRJR— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 1, 2021

One Twitter user also wanted to give Tharoor a job at his soon to open restaurant. Guess what?!

Sir, planning to start a restaurant in Chennai, need your help in preparing the menu card with descriptions of all food items— Bala (@balajee821) July 25, 2021

Next time I will give a lot of respect & attention while eating till now humble #BhelPuri 😂— Uttam Tripathy (@utrips) July 24, 2021

Would take a weekend to just soak in the description.— Ankit Pandey (@r4ankit) July 24, 2021

Would you like to try out this fancy Bhelpuri recipe?

