Shashi Tharoor Wishes Mahavir Jayanti With Buddha Pic, Gets Schooled
Shashi Tharoor was trolled on Thursday for posting a photo of Gautama Buddha on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti.
Shashi Tharoor / Facebook
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor who has given the Twitterverse some serious English lessons from time to time got schooled on Thursday when he sent out an erroneous tweet wishing tweeples on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti by attaching a photo of Gautama Buddha.
Mahavir Jayanti which falls on 29th March 2018, celebrates the birth of the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism—Lord Vardhamana Mahavira.
It is also the most revered festival of the Jain community across the world.
While Tharoor's heart was in the right place, netizens quickly turned into teachers for the day.
Uh, oh!
And soon, people started responding to Tharoor's tweet with their personalised days and wishes.
To his credit, Tharoor owned up to his mistake later and shared the link of his erroneous source.
He wrote,
"Here's the source for my picture: http://www.haribhoomi.com/astrology_and_spirituality/mahavir-jayanti-importance-mahavir-jayanti-2018 …
Authentic, accepted alternatives most welcome. At least, thanks to my apparent error, a lot more people are tweeting on Mahavira than they would otherwise have!"
Tharoor made news a couple of weeks ago when he took a Hindi quiz.
Mr "Tharooraurus" used the interview as the perfect opportunity to throw some serious shade at BJP.
On being asked the definition of Jumla, Tharoor immediately responded by saying, "Jumla is what Mr Amit Shah and Mr Narendra Modi did to the nation in a series of speeches, almost four years ago."
March 29, 2018
The author of several books on India, Indian history, and one titled Why I Am A Hindu has put a Gautam Buddha pic to wish Bhagwan Mahavir Jayanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lOKtxxW2Ee— Aashish Chandorkar (@c_aashish) March 29, 2018
Happy Diwali 😇 pic.twitter.com/hIV3p7DCI4— Gujarati Jon Snow (@Gujju_Jon) March 29, 2018
Happy Onam pic.twitter.com/2E7tLZwGMF— Akshay (@AkshayKatariyaa) March 29, 2018
Happy Bollywood debut day. pic.twitter.com/bX2sjono0t— अंकित जैन (@indiantweeter) March 29, 2018
Looks like your sources are not reliable just like @INCIndia & @RahulGandhi https://t.co/gCo2Rwd9W6— 🕉️ (@A_Gussain) March 29, 2018
Here's the source for my picture: https://t.co/OrNVaFsJqd— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 29, 2018
Authentic, accepted alternatives most welcome. At least, thanks to my apparent error, a lot more people are tweeting on Mahavira than they would otherwise have! https://t.co/vYHNgeeY22
