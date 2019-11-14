Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

'Shashi Thesaurus': Tharoor's Comedy Act Has Indians Wondering This Could Be An Alternate Career For Him

Shashi Tharoor shares a sneak peek of his stint on 'One Mic Stand', a comedy show on Amazon Prime.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:November 14, 2019, 7:17 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Shashi Thesaurus': Tharoor's Comedy Act Has Indians Wondering This Could Be An Alternate Career For Him
Shashi Tharoor shares a sneak peek of his stint on 'One Mic Stand', a comedy show on Amazon Prime.

On Wednesday, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor shares a sneak peek of his stint on 'One Mic Stand', a comedy show on Amazon Prime. Yes, you guessed it - Mr. Tharoor will now be doing standup comedy, and trust us when we say this, it is one of the funniest things we've come across recently.

The format of the show is such that five celebrities will be required to go up against five professional comedians, with a live audience, of course. Tharoor has been paired with Kunal Kamra.

In the teaser posted by the man himself, Tharoor can be seen addressing the audience, dressed in his customary white kurta and Nehru coat, looking as dapper as ever. In one of the skits, he speaks about having an average childhood like most others, where desi parents thrived on embarrassing their kids in front of others. Same.

But here's the twist. This is Tharoor we're speaking of, guys. How can his act even be considered complete without a generous helping of esoteric phrases and complicated words. Apparently, while most Indian parents would ask their kids to dance or sing in front of strangers, Tharoor's father would ask him to speak in English. Only fitting, right? And you'll never guess what Tharoor's reply would be. Watch the preview here:

While the preview had most of us in splits, some couldn't help but wonder what "recalcitrance" meant. There you go, Tharoor's done it again - broken the internet with another fancy word.

The full episode will be premiering on November 15 on Amazon Prime.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram