On Wednesday, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor shares a sneak peek of his stint on 'One Mic Stand', a comedy show on Amazon Prime. Yes, you guessed it - Mr. Tharoor will now be doing standup comedy, and trust us when we say this, it is one of the funniest things we've come across recently.

The format of the show is such that five celebrities will be required to go up against five professional comedians, with a live audience, of course. Tharoor has been paired with Kunal Kamra.

In the teaser posted by the man himself, Tharoor can be seen addressing the audience, dressed in his customary white kurta and Nehru coat, looking as dapper as ever. In one of the skits, he speaks about having an average childhood like most others, where desi parents thrived on embarrassing their kids in front of others. Same.

But here's the twist. This is Tharoor we're speaking of, guys. How can his act even be considered complete without a generous helping of esoteric phrases and complicated words. Apparently, while most Indian parents would ask their kids to dance or sing in front of strangers, Tharoor's father would ask him to speak in English. Only fitting, right? And you'll never guess what Tharoor's reply would be. Watch the preview here:

Sneak preview of a minute of my stand-up comedy act (it does get better later!) #OneMicStand pic.twitter.com/tgXVZEYOir — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 13, 2019

While the preview had most of us in splits, some couldn't help but wonder what "recalcitrance" meant. There you go, Tharoor's done it again - broken the internet with another fancy word.

For a minute, I went in awkward silence, you and comedy, seem like oxymoron, but guess what, you did great. Brilliant and very honest — Fe'reeha@ abbtakk (@Fereeha) November 13, 2019

Voila! The way he says - "Oh Shashi, always quoting Shakespeare." — Manisha Kadyan (@Miss_Kadyan) November 13, 2019

Is there anything he doesn't do well? Superb! — meetasengupta (@Meetasengupta) November 13, 2019

Terrific preview ! Another feather in ur cap of myriad feathers ! Can’t wait to hear more Shashi-isms and anecdotes from the horses mouth !#OneMicStand — sangeeta mehra (@sango20) November 13, 2019

Hahahaha!!!! This is definitely a better career choice for you, Sir — Aanchal (@followaanchal) November 13, 2019

Google search trends for Recalcitrance is set to spike — Anoop Chathoth (@AnoopChathoth) November 13, 2019

Recalcitrant- one who don’t obey orders. अवज्ञाकारी ઉદ્દંડThanks me later. — Harshil Mehta (હર્ષિલ મહેતા) (@HarshilMeh169) November 13, 2019

It's never too late for a career switch. Intelligent move, Mr Tharoor. — Madhur (@ThePlacardGuy) November 13, 2019

who called him Dr. Shashi Tharoor and not Dr. Shashi Thesaurus — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) November 13, 2019

The full episode will be premiering on November 15 on Amazon Prime.

