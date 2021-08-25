Shashi Tharoor's Favourite Memes of Himself Breaking Coconut are a 'Smash' Hit

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is not one to shy away from social media and its plethora of weird trends. He has proven it yet again by sharing a list of his favourite memes of none other than himself. The new viral memes show Tharoor dressed in traditional garments, in the act of smashing a coconut. “There are many of these memes going around using the picture of me ritually smashing a coconut. I don’t know who dreams them up by they are often very funny. These are some of my favourites," Tharoor wrote on Facebook with the list of his favourite ones. While one showed him pouring tea with unnecessary gusto along with a tea seller, another showed him shaking a leg along with some traditional dancers. Next on the list was Tharoor in a boxing ring, about to hit at some poor boxer. The last was him in a cricket stadium, coconut in hand as per ritual.

Check out Tharoor’s Facebook post here:

https://www.facebook.com/134735138166/posts/10158816722498167/?d=n

“Rightly said, people are enjoying the lighter moments with the darker covid around. So glad u took it in the right spirits," a Facebook user commented under the post. “You are a such a sport. As much as I enjoy your English and opening the dictionary the good old way to learn the meaning of the words….I like the way you take things in the right spirit. Respect sir," another wrote.

On Twitter, the MP posted the original pictures of him smashing the ritual coconut while offering a “Nirmala" at Elevanchery Bhagavathy Kshetram, a few minutes away from his ancestral home. “And then offered a “Niramala” at the Elevanchery Bhagavathy Kshetram a few minutes from my ancestral home (where I also smashed a ritual coconut & prayed to the Naga gods worshipped by all Nairs). #Onam blessings to all especially those suffering in these troubled times," Tharoor tweeted. Check out the original photo below:

And then offered a “Niramala” at the Elevanchery Bhagavathy Kshetram a few minutes from my ancestral home (where I also smashed a ritual coconut & prayed to the Naga gods worshipped by all Nairs). #Onam blessings to all especially those suffering in these troubled times. pic.twitter.com/2rJuKVPEHl— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 21, 2021

The memes were equally viral on Twitter. Some involved inevitable digs at Tharoor’s much-discussed ornate vocabulary.

@ShashiTharoor I suppose you didn't realise what you were starting when you smashed the coconut… pic.twitter.com/oAYE4qG2Qs— Dr.Easwar T.R | Dr.ईश्वरः। (@dreaswar) August 25, 2021

I have been seeing @ShashiTharoor 's picture since morning and he has a coconut in his hand, does anyone have the original picture of him. Bcoz I have to know who he's trying to kill with a coconut.🤣😁— Arshad Quraishi (@ArshadQuraishii) August 25, 2021

He broke coconut at the temple as an offering What he will tweet: After what seemed to be eons, visited the shrine where I was flabbergasted undertaking the sacrament of hurling cocos nucifera in a catapulting like complex motion which rather left me Nebulochaotic yet happy! pic.twitter.com/9CcQOWslbo — Ashbit^ (@tamilthimir) August 23, 2021

Coconut catapult was entailed by virtue of Shashi Tharoor— Feisty Indian 🇮🇳 (@RashmiShriJS) August 23, 2021

Shashi Tharoor rarely dips out of social media’s attention. Recently, he was in news for sharing a recipe he received on WhatsApp for his followers. The post was about the humble desi street food ‘bhel puri’. He had also recently shared a viral clip of a dance routine performed by some young boys from Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here