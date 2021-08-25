CHANGE LANGUAGE
Shashi Tharoor's Favourite Memes of Himself Breaking Coconut are a 'Smash' Hit

Shashi Tharoor shared his favourite memes of himself smashing a ritual coconut. (Credits: Twitter/@ShashiTharoor)

Shashi Tharoor shared a list of his favourite memes of himself ritually smashing a coconut.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is not one to shy away from social media and its plethora of weird trends. He has proven it yet again by sharing a list of his favourite memes of none other than himself. The new viral memes show Tharoor dressed in traditional garments, in the act of smashing a coconut. “There are many of these memes going around using the picture of me ritually smashing a coconut. I don’t know who dreams them up by they are often very funny. These are some of my favourites," Tharoor wrote on Facebook with the list of his favourite ones. While one showed him pouring tea with unnecessary gusto along with a tea seller, another showed him shaking a leg along with some traditional dancers. Next on the list was Tharoor in a boxing ring, about to hit at some poor boxer. The last was him in a cricket stadium, coconut in hand as per ritual.

Check out Tharoor’s Facebook post here:

https://www.facebook.com/134735138166/posts/10158816722498167/?d=n

“Rightly said, people are enjoying the lighter moments with the darker covid around. So glad u took it in the right spirits," a Facebook user commented under the post. “You are a such a sport. As much as I enjoy your English and opening the dictionary the good old way to learn the meaning of the words….I like the way you take things in the right spirit. Respect sir," another wrote.

On Twitter, the MP posted the original pictures of him smashing the ritual coconut while offering a “Nirmala" at Elevanchery Bhagavathy Kshetram, a few minutes away from his ancestral home. “And then offered a “Niramala” at the Elevanchery Bhagavathy Kshetram a few minutes from my ancestral home (where I also smashed a ritual coconut & prayed to the Naga gods worshipped by all Nairs). #Onam blessings to all especially those suffering in these troubled times," Tharoor tweeted. Check out the original photo below:

The memes were equally viral on Twitter. Some involved inevitable digs at Tharoor’s much-discussed ornate vocabulary.

Shashi Tharoor rarely dips out of social media’s attention. Recently, he was in news for sharing a recipe he received on WhatsApp for his followers. The post was about the humble desi street food ‘bhel puri’. He had also recently shared a viral clip of a dance routine performed by some young boys from Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram.

first published:August 25, 2021, 17:11 IST