Shashi Tharoor’s New Book 'Tharoorosaurus' is Not For People With Hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia

In 2017, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted, "Exasperating farrago of distortions," which soon became the buzz word of the Internet.

We have to admit though, that most people had to look the words up in a dictionary, or Google the meanings of them. You don't usually use words such as this in every colloquial talk - even if you are fluent in English.

But now there may be a solution from Tharoor itself - in his new book on vocabulary, aka a thesaurus and dictionary rolled into one, called the Tharoorosaurus.

The book, which will release in September, will now have all the obscure words listed in it.

The book which is published by Penguin Random House India and will have 53 words, one for each letter of the alphabet. The blurb reads, "Shashi Tharoor is the wizard of words. In Tharoorosaurus, he shares fifty-three examples from his vocabulary: unusual words from every letter of the alphabet. You don't have to be a linguaphile to enjoy the fun facts and interesting anecdotes behind the words! Be ready to impress-and say goodbye to your hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia!"

Tharoor has also got some pre-release promotion on the way: In the form of his mother,

My mother relaxing with our first copy of #Tharoorosaurus. Get your copy on ⁦@amazonIN⁩ or ⁦@Flipkart⁩ now! pic.twitter.com/tVJ8pR80lV — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 27, 2020

We know we'll be waiting for the book with bated breath. In the meanwhile, you can figure out how to pronounce floccinaucinihilipilification, with Tharoor himself!