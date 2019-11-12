Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Shashi Tharoor's 'Simple and Old' Word of Advice to Student Who Wants to Learn a New Word

He further said that although people might think that he is "some sort of a nutcase who studies dictionary all day long" but the truth is different.

News18.com

Updated:November 12, 2019, 6:09 PM IST
Shashi Tharoor's 'Simple and Old' Word of Advice to Student Who Wants to Learn a New Word
Video grab. (Twitter / @ShashiTharoor)

Shashi Tharoor, who is either admired or trolled for his profound vocabulary, gave fair advice to a student, who wanted to learn a new word from him.

A video, which was tweeted by the Thiruvananthapuram MP on Monday, shows him standing for a speech and sipping liquid from a cup.

The 10th standard student said, "As you have been globally accepted as a man of vocabulary, I would like you to give me and the crowd a new word for us to learn."

Tharoor's answer was a "simple and an old word" — "Read".

He further said that although people might think that he is "some sort of a nutcase who studies dictionary all day long" but the truth is, extensive reading was the only way that made him acquire this strong vocabulary.

Tharoor believes his childhood had some advantages over the present generation, as he grew up without television, computers, play stations and mobile phones.

Being an asthmatic child and majorly confined to the bed, Tharoor said, all he had were books.

"Books were my escape, books were my education," he said.

So if you're too wondering how else can you expand your vocabulary, that is as strong and refined as Tharoor's, the only advice is, "Read, read and read. The more you read the better your vocabulary will also be."

The nearly-2 minute video garnered over 11,000 likes and has been retweeted more than 2,000 times.

Netizens are praising Tharoor's "excellent advice", which gives out a strong message to the young minds.

